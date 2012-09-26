The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Italy auctions 9 billion euros of a new 6-month BOT maturing on March 28, 2013.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defence of the bank's bond-buying plans to a sceptical German audience on Tuesday and said it was now up to governments to follow with decisive policy steps of their own.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he would not run in elections due in the country in the spring and that Italy no longer risked igniting a debt crisis in the euro zone.

FIAT

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne confirmed on Tuesday plans to have Fiat's Italian factories make cars that will be sold outside Europe, particularly in the United States, as the company looks to counter a five-year market slump in Europe.

The Italian carmaker should not freeze investments in its domestic factories if it wants to benefit from a recovery in the European car market expected in 2014, unions said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

Unicredit announced on Tuesday the results of its invitation for offers to sell various group asset backed securities for cash.

Pff Luxembourg, the vehicle through which Pamplona Capital Management owns a 5 percent stake in the bank, has approved two capital increases for a nominal value of 1.5 million euros in less than two weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday, adding the move may be aimed at rising in Unicredit.

* POP MILANO

A source close to the situation denied on Wednesday earlier media reports that Giuseppe Bonomi may be considering leaving the role as chairman of the bank's management board.

BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank has hired Rothschild as adviser for the sale of its leasing activities, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

PRELIOS

The board of Prelios meets on Wednesday to evaluate offers by Feidos and Fortress Investment to purchase a stake in the loss-making real estate group.

IMPREGILO

Italian construction company Impregilo and peer Salini approved a cooperation deal on Tuesday as a first step towards their merger that could bring extra contracts worth up to 6.4 billion euros ($8.30 billion) by 2017.

PARMALAT

Parmalat will pay Lactalis American Group (LAG) a total price of $957 million, Parmalat said in a statement on Tuesday. LAG reported first-half revenues and EBITDA below targets, Parmalat said.

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 26/09 ROME Treasury sells 9 billion euros 6-month BOTs

(short-term bills - 181 days) maturing March

28, 2013.

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

