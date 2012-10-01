The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.



EURO ZONE CRISIS

Italy needs a strong political government, not another technocrat administration when Prime Minister Mario Monti's term ends in the spring, the head of the country's main employers' confederation said on Sunday.

Ferrari President Luca di Montezemolo, himself a former Confindustria president, said his political movement Future Italy would run at the election by asking voters to express support for a second Monti government.

Montezemolo said he himself had no intention of being a candidate and made no suggestion he would step down as president of Ferrari.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's declaration that he would be willing to serve a second term if asked may have reassured international investors, but there is no way around the treacherous waters of Italian politics.

Spain's debt levels are set to rise next year, piling pressure on the government to apply for aid as it pours funds in to cash-strapped regions, an ailing banking system and rising refinancing costs, its budget showed on Saturday.

FIAT

The Italian government has started working with Fiat on possible measures to improve the Italian carmaker's export capacity, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said. * Italian car sales data for September due at 1600 GMT.

GLENCORE, ALCOA

Swiss commodities trader Glencore has suspended talks with Italian authorities over a possible offer for an Italian plant being closed by U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa, a union leader and a source close to the talks told Reuters.

FINMECCANICA * Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere said on Monday the conditions attached to a planned merger of the European aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems were unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the project.

Finmeccanica is due to meet with the Italian government on Oct. 16 in Rome to discuss prospects for the company if EADS and BAE Systems merge to form the world's largest defence company, Italian newspapers said on Sunday.

The Italian Strategic Fund unit of State-controlled finance company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has presented an offer with other Italian investors for a 55 percent stake in Ansaldo Energia owned by Finmeccanica, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday citing financial sources.

TELECOM ITALIA

Chairman Franco Bernabe denied on Saturday media reports about a possible creation of a holding for the reorganisation of the group, according to La Repubblica on Sunday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit generated a capital gain of 98.3 million euros from its Italian leasing ABS and RMBS buyback. Investors tendered 1.124 billion euros of bonds, of which 667.845 million euros was bought back at a price of 569.555 million euros.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Nearly a third of the bank's Italian branches reported declining transactions at the end of June, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday citing internal documents given to unions by the bank.

A2A

A2A is preparing to exit the telecoms business by selling its Selene unit and its 25.7 percent stake in Milan broadband company Metroweb to F2i fund, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday without citing its sources.

The paper said the sale would reduce A2A's debt and allow it raise a capital gain of around 30 million euros.

F2i already controls 61,4 percent of Metroweb through its F2i Reti Tlc unit.

Alpiq has reduced its holding in A2A to 1.975 percent from 4.868 percent on March 1.

MOLESKINE IPO

Italian notebook maker Moleskine has filed with Italian regulators for an initial public offering of stock in Milan to be held possibly by early November, a partner at majority owner Syntegra Capital told Reuters.

GEOX

Italian upmarket shoemaker Geox appointed a new chief executive on Friday in a management shake-up aimed at boosting expansion in Asia to offset weaker sales in western markets.