EURO ZONE CRISIS

European Union leaders took a big stride towards establishing a single banking supervisor for the euro zone, agreeing it would enter into force next year, opening the way for the bloc's rescue fund to inject capital directly into ailing banks.

Italy will reduce the amount of debt it issues between now and the end of the year after breaking records with a bumper sale of its inflation-linked retail bond, the head of debt management at the Treasury said on Thursday.

It's not long into a chat with an Italian businessmen before talk turns to how a costly state is sucking the air out of Europe's third-largest economy, endangering the euro along the way.

UNICREDIT

The CEO of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday he expected a growth in bad loans for Italian lenders to be nearing its peak.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The Italian insurer will have a single Chief Executive in the shape of Mario Greco with current CEO Sergio Balbinot offered the position of Chief Insurance Officer, La Stampa said ahead of the group's executive committee meeting on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telco, the vehicle that controls the telecom group, has paid back a 260 million euro loan from General Electric, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT * The union-affiliated healthcare trust that is the minority owner of Chrysler Group LLC will have until Nov. 5 to respond to a suit filed by majority owner Fiat SpA, according to a court filing in Delaware on Wednesday.

Fiat has shelved the idea of closing down its Turin-based Mirafiori plant and is considering producing two new mini-SUVs in Melfi as of 2014, Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Friday.

* SNAM

Snam is preparing a fourth bond for institutional investors, Il Mondo said. The bond will be for 1.5 billion euros with two different maturities.

MEDIASET

Italy's No.1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has named an executive of the world's largest advertising group, WPP, to be head of its advertising unit as it seeks to revive advertising sales hit hard by the crisis.

TELECOM ITALIA

Shareholders approved on Thursday a settlement agreement with former executive directors Carlo Orazio Buora and Riccardo Ruggiero for a total of 2.5 million euros, including the waiver of the company's right to launch a legal action against them.

IMPREGILO

Italy's Antitrust authority said on Thursday that it had opened an investigation into the strategic accord signed between construction companies Salini Costruttori and Impregilo in September.

INDIAN

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has entered into an agreement with Italian group Charme II Fund, managed by Montezemolo and Partners S.p.A, under which it would invest $100 million for a minority stake in a newly combined group following an unsolicited $1.2 billion bid for U.S. luxury hotels group Orient-Express Hotels.

