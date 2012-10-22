The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ITALY ECONOMY
Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday he expected it
would be only a few more months before signs of recovery start
to emerge in the recession-hit Italian economy.
Italy has come through the peak of its economic crisis but
is not out of danger yet, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said
in a newspaper interview on Sunday, warning that painful reforms
introduced by the government should not be reversed.
* GENERALI
New CEO Mario Greco will be evaluating the industrial and
financial rationale of its insurance joint-venture in eastern
Europe Generali PPF Holding, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
PPF holds a put option on a 49 percent stake in the Italian
insurance that expires in July 2014. Generaly may have to pay
between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros if the option is
exercised.
* ENEL
Euro zone financial and economic woes have created dramatic
energy overcapacity in countries like Italy and Spain, the Chief
Executive of Italy's No.1 power utility Enel said in
an interview with the Financial Times.
FINMECCANICA
Guido Haschke, a businessman who has advised Finmeccanica,
said he had been released after being arrested on Friday in
Switzerland in connection with an Italian probe into alleged
bribes paid by the defence group in India.
The probe has targeted Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO
Giuseppe Orsi, who has denied wrongdoing, and there is mounting
talk of pressure for him to resign or give up one of his posts.
On Saturday, the government denied media speculation the
cabinet had an informal meeting to consider a possible
replacement for Orsi.
QATAR INVESTMENTS
Qatari investors are interested in taking stakes in Italian
companies, such as family-owned fashion house Versace, gas grid
operator Snam, oil&gas group Eni, power group
Enel, Silvio Berlusconi's soccer club AC Milan and
bank Monte dei Paschi, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.
LIGRESTI CREDITOR BANKS
Real estate developments of the troubled Ligresti family
could resume works and their properties be sold soon as creditor
banks seek ways to recover debts for 400 million euros, Corriere
della Sera said on Sunday. The banks - UniCredit,
Banco Popolare, Pop Milano and others - are
finetuning a bankruptcy deal with the involvement of the Hines
fund, the paper said.
MONTE PASCHI
In an interview with weekly Milano Finanza on Saturday, CEO
Fabrizio Viola said the bank's liquidity position was improving.
He said capital shortfall under EBA requirements had fallen to
1.5 billion euros end-June from 3.4 billion euros at
end-September 2011, while exposure to the ECB had declined by 4
billion euros to 29 billion euros.
MEDIASET
Mediaset and its 21 Investimenti partner are ready to sell
their "The Space Cinema" circuit and have received several
expressions of interest in the last few weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday.
ENERGY MARKET
French group Gdf-Suez wants to become the
third-largest energy player in Italy, the head of its local unit
said in an interview on Sunday with Corriere della Sera. The
newspaper said the company wants to boost its Italian clients to
2 millions in 2016 from 1.5 million expected at the end of 2012.
Main currency report:...............................