The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALY ECONOMY

Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday he expected it would be only a few more months before signs of recovery start to emerge in the recession-hit Italian economy.

Italy has come through the peak of its economic crisis but is not out of danger yet, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, warning that painful reforms introduced by the government should not be reversed.

* GENERALI

New CEO Mario Greco will be evaluating the industrial and financial rationale of its insurance joint-venture in eastern Europe Generali PPF Holding, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. PPF holds a put option on a 49 percent stake in the Italian insurance that expires in July 2014. Generaly may have to pay between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros if the option is exercised.

* ENEL

Euro zone financial and economic woes have created dramatic energy overcapacity in countries like Italy and Spain, the Chief Executive of Italy's No.1 power utility Enel said in an interview with the Financial Times.

FINMECCANICA

Guido Haschke, a businessman who has advised Finmeccanica, said he had been released after being arrested on Friday in Switzerland in connection with an Italian probe into alleged bribes paid by the defence group in India.

The probe has targeted Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi, who has denied wrongdoing, and there is mounting talk of pressure for him to resign or give up one of his posts.

On Saturday, the government denied media speculation the cabinet had an informal meeting to consider a possible replacement for Orsi.

QATAR INVESTMENTS

Qatari investors are interested in taking stakes in Italian companies, such as family-owned fashion house Versace, gas grid operator Snam, oil&gas group Eni, power group Enel, Silvio Berlusconi's soccer club AC Milan and bank Monte dei Paschi, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

LIGRESTI CREDITOR BANKS

Real estate developments of the troubled Ligresti family could resume works and their properties be sold soon as creditor banks seek ways to recover debts for 400 million euros, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The banks - UniCredit, Banco Popolare, Pop Milano and others - are finetuning a bankruptcy deal with the involvement of the Hines fund, the paper said.

MONTE PASCHI

In an interview with weekly Milano Finanza on Saturday, CEO Fabrizio Viola said the bank's liquidity position was improving. He said capital shortfall under EBA requirements had fallen to 1.5 billion euros end-June from 3.4 billion euros at end-September 2011, while exposure to the ECB had declined by 4 billion euros to 29 billion euros.

MEDIASET

Mediaset and its 21 Investimenti partner are ready to sell their "The Space Cinema" circuit and have received several expressions of interest in the last few weeks, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

ENERGY MARKET

French group Gdf-Suez wants to become the third-largest energy player in Italy, the head of its local unit said in an interview on Sunday with Corriere della Sera. The newspaper said the company wants to boost its Italian clients to 2 millions in 2016 from 1.5 million expected at the end of 2012.

