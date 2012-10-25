The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave a robust defence of his bond-buying plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis, telling sceptical German lawmakers that fears of illegal funding of governments or stoking inflation were misplaced.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed on Wednesday he would not lead his People of Freedom (PDL) party in next year's election, ending months of speculation about his political future.

* Moody's Investors Service has placed the City of Naples' Ba1 long-term debt rating on review for a possible downgrade late on Wednesday.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

The Bologna-based insurer is delaying plans to sell real estate assets that were held by peer Fondiaria-SAI after their merger, Il Giornale reported on Thursday.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank said on Wednesday it has started exclusive talks with IGI Sgr for the sale of Arca Impresa Gestioni SGR.

SAIPEM

The oil service group said a positive outlook for orders should help it deliver its full-year profit targets, easing fears they might be cut and sending its shares higher.

* LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear maker is vying with French competitor Alain Afflelou and Dutch group Hal to buy the Samoiraghi & Vigano shopping chain for an estimated 200-250 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday.

IMPREGILO

Italy's largest builder Impregilo said on Wednesday it had won a 100 million euro contract to build a storm water drainage tunnel in Qatar's capital Doha.

COMPANY RESULTS

Indesit Q3

Indesit CONFCALL

Iren BOARD

Board meets on its stake in power company Edipower and tender for Turin waste-to-energy plant.

Luxottica Q3

Luxottica CONFCALL

Conference call on Q3 results.

