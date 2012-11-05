The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

A spokesman for UniCredit's Vice Chairman Fabrizio Palenzona denied on Saturday that he had held talks on merging the bank with Intesa Sanpaolo.

Rome daily La Repubblica reported on Saturday that Palenzona was discussing the idea of merging the country's two biggest lenders informally with shareholders at Intesa Sanpaolo. The same article also said UniCredit itself had already denied the information was true.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster is in talks with Canal Plus for a potential partnership for its money-losing pay television arm Mediaset Premium, reported Il Sole-24 Ore on Saturday. Founded in 2005, the unit is not expected to break even until 2014. Broadcasters Al Jazeera and Rtl are also reported to be interested in partnering with Mediaset Premium.

PRELIOS

The real estate group's controlling shareholder Camfin met with its bankers and lawyers over the weekend to try to iron out final details for a possible sale to Feidos 11, Il Sole-24 Ore reported on Saturday.

ATLANTIA

The Italian highways operator is interested in bidding for the 80.1 percent of the Serravalle highway being sold by the Province of Milan, Il Sole-24 Ore reported on Sunday. Bids are due on November 26. The starting price is 658 million euro. Investment fund F2i and Gavio are also interested, the article said.

PIRELLI

Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera met with lawyers and other advisors over the weekend to work on a solution that will permit him to maintain control over the tyremaker after a possible future split-up of a holding company through which he controls Pirelli, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday. On October 31, Tronchetti's partners the Malacalza family informed him they believe he violated a shareholder agreement between the two parties. As a result, the holding company GPI, in which the Malacalza family owns a stake, may be split between Tronchetti and the Malacalzas, thus weakening Tronchetti's hold over Pirelli -- something he wants to avoid. Tronchetti will continue with his meetings on Tuesday, the paper said. He is looking for another investor to take the place of the Malacalzas, papers have reported.

*ENEL

The electricity utility confirmed its 2012 EBITDA target of 16.5 billion euro in a "letter to investors" published by Rome daily La Repubblica on Monday.

