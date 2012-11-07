The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

US ELECTION

President Barack Obama won a second term in the White House on Tuesday, overcoming deep doubts among voters about his handling of the U.S. economy to score a clear victory over Republican challenger Mitt Romney.

U.S. stock futures slipped and the dollar fell on Wednesday while benchmark Treasuries rose after President Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term, signalling no dramatic shift in U.S. economic policy.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Italian bond yields fell on Tuesday after a survey showed a slowdown in the contraction in the country's services sector during October, providing a sliver of hope for the recession-mired economy.

UNICREDIT

The Libyan Investment Autority considers its investment in UniCredit as strategic and is open to increase its stake in the bank in the future in collaboration with the management, its head told Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

The chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo's supervisory board on Tuesday denied ever discussing any plans for a merger with Unicredit, following media talks over a potential defensive tie-up with Italy's biggest bank by assets.

GENERALI

New CEO Mario Greco will provide his first evaluations on the industrial and financial rationale of its insurance joint-venture in eastern Europe Generali PPF Holding when the insurer presents its nine-month results on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

The Italian government will act in a responsible manner over the management of Europe's third-biggest defence group, whose head is under investigation in a corruption probe, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday.

* PRELIOS

Creditor banks and Camfin representatives held conference calls on Tuesday over the reorganisation of Prelios, including a new governance, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker reduced net loss to 0.6 million euros in the third quarter from a loss of 4.7 million euros in the previous quarter, despite the phasing-out of the Armani licenses won by bigger rival Luxottica.

SNAM

The average cost of debt for gas transport group Snam in its 6 billion euro bridge-to-bond programme was just over 4 percent, the company's Chief Financial Officer said on Tuesday.

* RCS

CEO Pietro Scott Jovane will outline the first draft of the group's industrial plan in a meeting with the company's new consulting committee on Thursday, Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday without citing its sources.

The plan includes management changes, a reorganisation of the editorial business and an international partnership in Spain.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

IMPREGILO

A Milan civil court rejected an appeal by Impregilo's shareholder IGLI against the appointment in July of a board backed by rival shareholder Salini.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

The board of Pirelli shareholder GPI rejected on Tuesday a request by shareholder Malacalza to get a 13 percent stake in holding Camfin in execution of a framework deal with Marco Tronchetti Provera, in a further sign of disagreement between the two partners. ž

The Malacalzas own 12.1 percent of Camfin and around 31 percent of GPI, which owns 42 percent in Camfin.

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Italian shipping group D'Amico International Shipping will launch a 65.1 million euro ($83.3 million) rights issue to boost its balance sheet and fund growth, it said on Tuesday. 

LUXURY GOODS

Ferretti, the Italian luxury yacht maker controlled by China's state-owned Shandong Heavy Industry Group, may expand into smaller boat building in China to meet growing demand from the country's newly-affluent middle classes.

