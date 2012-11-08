The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Bunds rallied on Wednesday as the fiscal challenges facing U.S. President Barack Obama after his re-election fueled worries about global growth and euro zone data showed the region still struggling.

GENERALI

Chief Executive Mario Greco may have to grapple with an unwelcome multi-billion-euro payment over its eastern European venture PPF Generali if its Czech partner fails to strike a deal with creditor banks

LOTTOMATICA

The gaming company said on Wednesday its net profit fell more than 16 percent in the third quarter in the absence of a one-time foreign exchange gain as Italian revenues slumped 11 percent due to higher payouts and a bigger tax bill.

* FINMECCANICA

The group is expected to announce on Thursday "good" results despite a worsening financial situation and lower orders, according to il Sole 24 Ore which cites sources close to the company.

Il Sole said the government has not yet decided about an eventual governance shake-up at the group, confirming comments by Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli on Tuesday.

The planned sale of AnsaldoEnergia unit is expected to be on the table of the board called to approve results on Thursday, including an offer by from state-backed fund Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) with a pool of Italian investors for a stake of below 30 percent, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday citing market talk.

Germany's Siemens is also working with its advisors on a bid which would value the entire AnsaldoEnergia unit at 1.3 billion euros, the two newspapers said.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company holds a board meeting on third-quarter results on Thursday.

DIASORIN

The medical diagnostics group DiaSorin proposed a special dividend of 0.83 euros per share, as its quarterly net profit rose 2.3 percent 21.4 million euros ($27.30 million) in the third quarter, it said late on Wednesday.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker posted on Wednesday a 92 percent drop in its total nine-month net profit, as sales were hit by a downturn in mature West European markets and higher competition in North Africa.

YOOX

Online fashion retailer Yoox is expecting higher sales and profitability by the end of this year after an improved domestic market helped boost profits in the third-quarter.

TENARIS

The company said third quarter net sales totalled $2.7 billion and that fourth quarter sales in North America will be affected by market uncertainty.

Companies reporting results on Thursday:

Finmeccanica

Autogrill

Buzzi Unicem

Geox

Terna

Mediolanum

A2A (business plan)

Prysmian

Azimut

