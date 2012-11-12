The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Investors are returning to Italy, allowing it to comfortably service its large debt and avoid seeking help from the euro zone's bailout fund, the head of the country's debt agency said on Friday.

The euro zone will not release a new loan tranche to Greece on Monday despite the country's tough 2013 budget as there is no agreement yet on how to make its debt sustainable, but Athens is set to get two more years to cut debt, officials said.

European Union countries will consider a proposal this week for an absolute cap on the total bonus paid to bankers, EU officials said on Sunday, a reform Britain is unlikely to support.

TELECOM ITALIA

* Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris has offered to invest as much as 5 billion euro ($6.4 billion) for a stake in Telecom Italia, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting sources close to the company.

Telecom Italia stuck to its targets for cuts in debt on Friday and said it was pushing ahead with the sale of its media arm in a bid to make up for poor operating revenues.

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is mulling an investment of up to 4-5 billion euros in Telecom Italia, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday without citing its sources.

Sources close to the company played down the size of the eventual offer, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

Telecom Italia stuck to its targets for cuts in debt on Friday and said it was pushing ahead with the sale of its media arm in a bid to make up for poor operating revenues.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is well equipped to stave off a surge in bad loans, which it sees peaking before the middle of next year, the bank's executive vice chairman told Reuters on Sunday.

FINMECCANICA

Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi reiterated that he would not step down from Europe's third-biggest defence group but said in a newspaper interview that he favoured separating the roles of chairman and chief executive.

A consortium of buyers made up of private equity funds CVC Capital Partners and Clessidra, and state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) is expected to present their offer for airplane engine parts maker Avio by Tuesday, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

GENERALI

Italy's No.1 insurer Generali is to say in January how it plans to boost profitability and bolster its financial base after completing a strategic review under the leadership of new boss Mario Greco.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Standard & Poor's raised its ratings on Fondiaria-SAI and its rated subsidiaries to 'BB' from "B+" on Friday, keeping watch positive, citing a positive impact from the integration plan with peer Unipol.

MEDIASET

Italy's private broadcaster Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, will post its first ever net loss when it releases third quarter results next week, a company source told Reuters on Friday.

PARMALAT

Italy's biggest food group Parmalat set a higher guidance for its full-year core earnings on Friday, as it reaps benefits from expansion in its core U.S. market.

ENI

Italian oil firm Eni said it had declared force majeure on Brass River oil loadings from Nigeria due to floods, in a sign the African country's export problems are worsening.

PRELIOS

A capital increase of around 200 million euros, a convertible bond of up to 200 million euros and a debt rifinancing plan for 250 million euros are the terms of a rescue deal for Prelios outlined by Italian consortium Feidos on Saturday, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

La Repubblica said an extraordinary board of Camfin will be held to approve the deal on Monday, deadline of the exclusive talks for the rescue.

A2A

The group plans to cut debt to 3.2 billion euros in 2015 from 4.6 billion euros expected at the end of 2012 and reduce dividends, according to a three-year business plan reported by Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

The company expects a payout of 60 percent for a total of 300 million euros over the three-year period, net of extraordinary operations, Il Sole said.

A2A also expects to sell its 25.7 percent in Metroweb by the end of the year and generate a capital gain of above 30 million euros. It plans further asset disposals for a total of 500 million euros.

Among companies reporting results Date GMT Company Name RIC Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 12/11 Acea Q3 12/11 Brunello Cucinelli Q3 12/11 Brunello Cucinelli CONFCALL Conference call on Q3 results. 12/11 Campari Group Q3 12/11 Datalogic Q3 12/11 Enel Green Power Q3 12/11 Enel Green Power CONFCALL Conference call on Q3 results. 12/11 Pirelli & C. Q3 12/11 RCS MediaGroup Q3 12/11 1730 Pirelli & C. CONFCALL Conference call on Q3 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................