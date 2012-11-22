(Adds details) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

International lenders are very close to a deal to get Greece's debt down to a sustainable level, Portugal's Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Wednesday, after all-night negotiations failed to clinch an accord for a second week running.

Euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank will meet again next Monday to try to work out how to get Greece's debt down to a sustainable level.

The Italian government signed a deal with employers and unions that will unblock 2.1 billion euros set aside to allow tax breaks on productivity bonuses over the 2013-15 period. Union CGIL rejected the deal.

ITALIAN BANKS

The Bank of Italy said on Wednesday it was broadening the eligible collateral Italian lenders can put up to receive funds at European Central Bank refinancing operations.

Starting from Nov. 26, the Italian central bank will accept as eligible collateral domestic loans worth a minimum of 100,000 euros ($128,200), down from a previous threshold of 500,000 euros, the bank said in a statement.

TELECOM ITALIA

The executive committee of the telecom group meets on Thursday to consider a potential investment by Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and the spin-off of its fixed line network.

LOTTOMATICA

The Italian gaming company said on Wednesday its board had approved the launch of a senior unsecured bond for up to 500 million euros ($640.95 million).

*FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Tractor maker CNH Global N.V. said overnight a special board committee had come out in favor of a sweetened offer from Italy's Fiat Industrial to buy out minority shareholders who own 12 percent of CNH for about $1.5 billion.

*INTESA SANPAOLO

Shareholders appear to have failed to reach a consensus about bringing forward to early next year the appointment of a new supervisory board, Corriere della Sera said on Thursday.

ADR, ATLANTIA

Benetton's family holding Sintonia will launch a capital increase od 220 million euros which Singapore's sovereign wealth fund will subscribe, Il Sole 24 ore said. The capital hike will be used to cut debt.

ADR is waiting for the government to formally approve its tariff contract with ENAC, which would pave the way for it to make long-delayed investments at Rome's airports. The deadline for the government approval is Dec.31.

Il Sole also said Sintonia's financial shareholders, the Singapore fund and Goldman Sachs, were pushing for a merger between Atlantia and ADR.

*IPO

A war of words between Milan airport operator SEA and shareholder F2i could put in question SEA's IPO, several newspapers said on Thursday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

SCREEN SERVICE BROADCASTING TECHNOLOGIES

The Italian broadcasting equipment maker asked its main shareholder Screen Group SpA and French-owned Monte Bianco to lend the company 3 million euros each to help it resume its business while it negotiates with banks the repayment of debt.

Monte Bianco, controlled by French investment company HLD, launched a 30.5 million euro takeover bid for Screen Service in October.

