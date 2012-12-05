The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
EU BANKING UNION
Germany and France clashed publicly on Tuesday over plans to
put the European Central Bank in charge of supervising banks,
deepening a dispute over the scope of ECB powers that threatens
to derail one of Europe's boldest reforms.
ITALY TO MEET DEFICIT TARGETS
Italy is on track to meet its deficit targets for 2013 and
2014, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday, adding
the country did not have enough wiggle-room to help the economy
grow out of a deep recession.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
An Italian parliamentary panel on Tuesday rejected a
government proposal to change the terms of state loans for the
bank, plunging a bailout scheme for the country's third biggest
lender into confusion.
TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TELECOM IT,
CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Two potential buyers submitted offers for the Italian
television broadcaster on Tuesday after majority owner Telecom
Italia extended the deadline on bidding for its 77 percent
stake.
Italian fund manager Equinox has presented an offer with
fellow private equity investor Clessidra. In addition media
company Cairo Communication has also made an offer, a source
familiar with the situation said.
ENEL
The Italian energy group said on Tuesday it had ended its
cooperation with EDF in the EPR nuclear project in
France. Enel will receive about 613 million euros by way of
reimbursement.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Italian mid-tier lender said on Tuesday it will not pay
a quarterly coupon due on Jan.2, 2013, on its company preferred
securities.
* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Private equity firms CVC, Permira and Investitori Associati
are preparing to sell their minority stake in the phone
directory group after reducing their holdings following debt
restructuring at the company, MF newspaper reported on Wednesday
without citing its sources.
IPO
Italy airport operator SEA has filed a complaint with market
regulator Consob over its failed initial public offering, a
source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Investment fund F2i, the second-biggest shareholder in SEA,
said on Tuesday it acted correctly during the share sale.
ITALY FASHION SALES
Sales of Italian fashion in 2012 are expected to finish down
4.4 percent against 2011, the head of the country's fashion and
textile body Sistema Moda Italia (SMI) said on Tuesday.
