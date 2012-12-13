The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALY'S POLITICAL CRISIS

Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he would withdraw as a candidate in Italy's coming election if outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti ran as the head of a "moderate" coalition. However, he said that for the time being he was still a candidate for prime minister in the polls.

Berlusconi also said that Germany ordered its banks to sell Italian and Greek government bonds a year ago, a move that drove up yields and eventually led to his resignation.

HOUSING MARKET

Italy's housing market sank in the second quarter of this year, with home sales posting their steepest drop since 2008 and mortgages plunging by more than 40 percent in a steep economic recession, data showed on Wednesday.

* FIAT

The carmaker company will announce its plan for investments in Italy next week, La Repubblica reported on Thursday. According to the daily, five new car models will be produced at Italian plants starting from end-2013 and the beginning of 2014.

* GENERALI

The Italian insurer aims to strengthen its presence in Spain, France and Germany, Il Messaggero reported on Thursday anticipating some of the guidelines of the group's next strategic plan.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's Antitrust authority said Telecom Italia hindered access to the country's fixed-line telephone network from 2009 to 2011, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

LOTTOMATICA

The gaming company will withdraw from a consortium led by Greek sports betting monopoly OPAP for Greece's state lotteries because the offer price exceeded its investment limits, a source close to the dossier told Reuters.

ITALCEMENTI

Italy's top cement maker by volumes said on Wednesday it approved a 2013-14 reorganisation of its domestic operations to cut annual costs by 40 million euros.

* MEDIOBANCA

French insurer Groupama will not sell its 4.9 percent stake in the Italian investment bank, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday. Groupama has told Mediobanca it wants to remain part of the investment bank's shareholder pact, according to Il Sole.

* A2A

The Italian utility aims to strengthen its presence in the waste business with its unit A2A Ambiente, the Chairman of Management Board Graziano Tarantini told Corriere della Sera on Thursday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

RISANAMENTO

Italian fund Idea Fimit Sgr has emerged as a frontrunner to buy Risanamento's huge Santa Giulia development area in Milan and could be close to exclusive talks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

