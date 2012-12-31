The following are the main factors happened over the weekend. Stock markets are closed on Monday and will reopen on Jan. 2.

ITALY ELECTIONS

Mario Monti declared "mission accomplished" when he resigned as Italy's prime minister, having seen off the debt crisis that loomed as he took office just over a year ago but 2013 will test whether he has laid the foundations for lasting economic change.

Silvio Berlusconi said on Saturday that outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti was plotting with the left in his centrist alliance's bid to win Italy's national election in February, but centrist leaders denied any secret accord.

EURO ZONE

European shares closed the last full trading session of 2012 lower as wavering expectations of a deal to prevent the U.S. stumbling over its "fiscal cliff" left overbought indexes vulnerable to profit taking.

Italy's debt costs rose only slightly at its last auction of long-term debt in 2012, drawing a solid response from investors yet to be unnerved by the risks surrounding February elections and the exit of its trusted technocrat government.

TOBIN TAX

The head of Italy's stock exchange Borsa Italiana, in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, called for next Italian government to change a planned levy on financial transactions - the so-called Tobin tax - to harmonise it with similar levies to be adopted by the currency bloc.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third-biggest bank has completed the sale of a 60 percent stake in regional bank Biverbanca to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti for 209 million euros.

The European Commission seems to be losing its bite. Since the 2008 financial crisis, the legislative arm of the European Union has developed a fearsome reputation for forcing bailed-out banks into savage restructurings as penance for accepting state aid. Its kid-glove treatment of Banca Monte dei Paschi, however, looks like quite a reversal.

MEDIOBANCA, MPS, A2A

Carlo Tassara Group, former majority owner of Polish bank Alior, is expected to name advisors this week to sell its remaining stake in the company, Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said Zaleski would proceed in the second half of 2013 with a planned sale of his Italian assets, which include a 1.73 percent stake in Italy's bank Intesa Sanpaolo, 1.2 percent in investment bank Mediobanca, 2.5 percent in Italian utility A2A and 1.14 percent in lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

IMPREGILO

The operative targets in Impregilo's 2013-15 industrial plan are "ambitious but can be met", Chief Executive Pietro Salini told MF-Milano Finanza newspaper on Saturday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Broadband company Infostrada, a unit of Vimpelcom 's Italian operator Wind, would consider joining a new company to manage Telecom Italia's fixed-line network after its eventual spin-off, Wind Chief Executive Maximo Ibarra told Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

Ibarra said Infostrada risks closure if Italy's Antitrust authority does not help it compete with Telecom Italia in the fixed-line market.

ACEA

The utility company said on Friday it has signed an agreement to sell photovoltaic plant manager Apollo to Italian solar power producer RTR Capital, a subsidiary of private equity firm Terra Firma, for a total of 102.5 million euros.

ATLANTIA

Italian motorway tariffs are set to rise on average by 2.9 percent on Jan. 1, 2013, Italy's Infrastructure and Transport Ministry said on Sunday.

Tariffs on toll roads operated by Atlantia unit Autostrade per L'Italia will rise by 3.47 percent, the ministry said.

ITALY AIRPORTS

SAVE

The Venice airport operator said on Friday the government had given the green light to a plan that would allow it to set new tariffs and invest 600 million euros over the next 10 years.

Italian airport operator Catullo SpA, which manages the northern airports of Verona and Brescia, said on Saturday it would seek damages in court against Italy's Finance Ministry if this does not give a final green-light to the renewal of its concession for the Brescia airport by Monday's deadline.

IREN

Iren group said on Friday it had reached an agreement for the sale of a 59.3 percent stake in gas distribution company GEA SpA to E.S.T.R.A. SpA for 19 million euros.

The sale will generate for Iren a capital gain of around 12 million euros.

