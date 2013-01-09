The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALIAN POLITICS

Italy's election campaign is shaping up as a bitter contest not between right and left but between Silvio Berlusconi and outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti to win the balance of power after the February poll.

* FINMECCANICA

Advisors for the sale of Ansaldo Energia have asked a pool of Italian investors led by state-backed fund FSI to submit binding offers for the whole of the company by Jan. 23, according to Il Messaggero.

* IMMSI

Dubai airline Etihad is interested in buying a stake of up to 20 percent in Alitalia which it would hold to give French carrier Air France more time to prepare the funding to take a majority stake in Alitalia in 2014, MF newspaper said on Wednesday.

* TERNA

Kepler raises target price to 3.4 euros from 3.2 euros; rating "buy"

* PIRELLI

Allianz is considering leaving the shareholder pact in Pirelli by the January 15 deadline, Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.

VRWAY

The Italian stock market said on Tuesday that as of Wednesday orders to buy the shares of media company VRWay Communication would not be allowed without a price limit being provided. VRWay shares have risen strongly in recent trading sessions.

