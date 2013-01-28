The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT AUCTIONS
The treasury sells 8.5 billion euros of 6-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT
BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's troubled Monte dei Paschi bank said on Monday it had
no evidence of bribery in a 2007 takeover now under scrutiny
over alleged corruption but acknowledged accounting
irregularities over derivatives deals under previous management.
The loss-making trades at the centre of a scandal at Italian
bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's were only uncovered
when new executives unlocked a safe at the bank's historic
headquarters in Tuscany.
Just as he prepares to take responsibility for regulating
the banking system of the entire euro zone, Mario Draghi faces
questions dating back to his leadership of the Bank of Italy
over its oversight of the world's oldest bank.
The shareholder foundation which controls Monte Paschi is
considering selling part of its nearly 35 percent stake in the
troubled bank, according to a strategy document covering the
2013-15 period seen by Reuters on Monday.
Monte dei Paschi's CEO Fabrizio Viola said on Monday that
the so-called "document on BMps derivatives" at the centre of a
widening scandal over opaque trades was not present in the
bank's official documents before being found.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli speaks before the Finance
Committee of the lower house of parliament on Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena at 1400 GMT On Tuesday.
SEAT PG
Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on
Monday it had decided to suspend the payment of 42.2 million
euros of interest due on Jan 31 on senior secured notes, as its
business environment worsens.
