The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*AUTOGRILL

Italy-based airport retailer Autogrill said on Friday it is examining a plan to split into two parts, a Food & Beverage unit and a Travel Retail & Duty Free units.

It said in a statement the plan "might entail a partial, proportional demerger of Travel Retail business assets and liabilities currently owned by Autogrill."

MONTE PASCHI

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its long-term credit rating on the scandal-hit bank by one notch to "BB" on Thursday, citing concerns over potential losses from structured finance contracts.

A court in Rome has summoned Bank of Italy officials for questioning on the state bailout of Monte dei Paschi, as scandal spread over the trading that plunged the world's oldest bank into trouble.

FERRAGAMO

The celebrity shoemaker reported a 17 percent growth in 2012 sales to 1.15 billion euros, meeting analyst forecasts, thanks to its growing exposure to wealthy travellers from emerging countries.

SAIPEM

Italian market regulator Consob will meet Saipem's management on Monday over a profit warning that sent shares in the oil field services group plunging to a three-year low, a source close to Consob said on Thursday.

Well before the warning wiped $6 billion off the company's stock market value, investors were cutting their exposure to Europe's biggest oil services provider.

*FIAT

Transport Ministry, January car sales - 1700 GMT.

The carmaker is working on a deal with unions that would enable it to avoid a controversial firing of 19 workers at its Pomigliano plant near Naples.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Its board meets on preliminary FY results.

