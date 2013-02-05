The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

*SEAT PAGINE GIALLE Italian directories company said on Tuesday its 2011-2013 business plan was no longer achievable, and it would not meet a Feb. 6 interest payment on a 600 million euro ($814 million) senior loan. It asked for a debt restructuring just five months after having completetd a previous one.

*ATLANTIA The Italian highways operator plans to merge with Rome airport holding Gemina without spending any cash, the chief executive of Atlantia said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday.

Some of the financial shareholders of Gemina are interested in a cash-paper deal for the planned merger of Gemina with Atlantia, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

*ALITALIA

No agreement has been reached among the Italian shareholders of Alitalia-Cai on refinancing the airlilne, delaying a board meeting aimed at approving a 200 million euro financing deal to ensure the carrier has the fuel to carry on, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said Russia's Aeroflot was interested in the carrier.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian prosecutors called in the former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Monday as they pursued their corruption investigation into an opaque series of loss-making derivatives trades at the bank.

Mario Draghi was informed of doubts raised by Bank of Italy inspectors about the Monte dei Paschi bank but had little control over what has been widely criticised as ineffective oversight of the scandal-hit lender, a senior BoI source told Reuters.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo faces no risks from derivatives trading, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.

SAIPEM

Italy's market watchdog Consob has asked its British counterpart to probe a sale of Saipem shares by BofA Merrill Lynch a day before the oil services group issued a profit warning that sank the shares, a source close to Consob said on Monday.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility will release preliminary 2012 results on Tuesday.

CREDIT RATINGS

The European arm of Chinese rating agency Dagong is targeting a 5 percent market share by 2018 as it seeks to bring competition into a market dominated by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch, its general manager said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA The Italian television company is seen likely entering exclusive talks to sell assets to Cairo Communications.

*ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer has a short list of six interested buyers for its Generali Life Reassurance unit, Il Sole-24 Ore reported. They include Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, Berkshire Hathaway, the paper said, without citing sources.

