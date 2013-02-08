The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

* EU BUDGET

European Union leaders agreed the framework for a new long-term budget on Friday after 15 hours of intense negotiations, laying the ground for 960 billion euros of spending on everything from agriculture to scientific research in the years ahead.

ENI

Milan prosecutors have put Paolo Scaroni, head of Italy's Eni, under investigation in a probe into alleged bribes paid to win contracts in Algeria for Saipem, in which Eni is the largest investor, the company said.

Eni chairman Giuseppe Recchi reiterated the operational independence of Saipem from Eni in an interview in Corriere della Sera. He said there were no grounds for any eventual stepping down of Scaroni.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group does not expect any more nasty surprises to undermine its profitability as it seeks to draw a line under a shock profit warning last week that wiped billions off its value and left investors incensed.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Friday its adjusted net debt fell to about 28.3 billion euros at the end of 2012, missing its own target of 27.5 billion euros.

The company is in talks with its banks over a 3 billion euros loan deal, banking sources said on Thursday, which could help protect the company against possible future turbulence in debt markets.

The group releases its full-year results and business plan update on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media said on Friday its board had decided to postpone the discussion of its sale process, without indicating a date. * Italian businessman Diego Della Valle is interested in the broadcaster and has put forward the idea of creating a consortium of some 10 businessmen to this end, La Repubblica said.

IMPREGILO

The head of the Gavio group, a leading shareholder of Impregilo, is considering his options with UniCredit and Nomura on whether to respond to a takeover bid for the construction company launched by peer Salini, La Repubblica said.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial has renewed a 2 billion-euro ($2.7 billion), three-year credit revolving credit facility, the company said on Thursday.

