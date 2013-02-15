The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

(*) ENI

The energy major said it expected to produce more oil and gas this year after its adjusted profits in the fourth quarter fell 3.6 percent.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group's chief executive Giuseppe Orsi will be questioned by magistrates on Friday over allegations he paid bribes to win an 560-million-euro contract to supply helicopters to the Indian Army.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian police arrested the former head of Monte dei Paschi's finance department, who is at the centre of an inquiry into alleged fraud and bribery at Italy's third largest bank.

Separately, Italian prosecutors investigating Monte dei Paschi di Siena have sent a written request to speak to Santander Chairman Emilio Botin as a witness as part of their probe into alleged fraud and bribery at the Tuscan lender, a judicial source said on Thursday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia is preparing a goodwill writedown of around 3 billion euros, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday. Telecom Italia could use its cash reserves to pay the dividend if it takes a writedown, the report added.

ITALY ECONOMY

Italy's economy shrank more sharply that expected at the end of last year, extending the longest recession in 20 years and emphasising chronically low growth just 10 days before national elections.

RISANAMENTO

The Italian real estate company said on Thursday it extended the deadline for the end of exclusive talks with fund Idea Fimit for the sale of the huge Santa Giulia development area on the outskirts of Milan.

The deadline was extended to March 31 from Feb. 15, the company said in a statement.

