The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

CYPRUS CRISIS

The president of Cyprus assured his people a bailout deal he struck with the European Union was in their best interests and would end anxiety, but he also announced "very temporary" capital controls to stem a run on the island's banks.

ITALY DEBT

The Treasury offers 8.5 billion euros of 6-month BOT notes in auction.

POP MILANO

The bank said on Monday its management board had approved a request to the Bank of Italy for authorisation of the project to convert the lender into a joint stock company.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The group has wrapped up a refinancing loan for 3 billion euros, receiving orders from the banks for more than 4 billion euros, MF said. The loan is the second tranche of an ooverall 8 billion euro credit line structured in 2005, it said.

* FINMECCANICA

EADS is studying an offer for Avio Spazio which is 14 percent owned by Finmeccanica and 81 percent by Cinven, il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ATLANTIA

The group does not expect a fall in traffic volumes like the drop in 2012, CEO Giovanni Castellucci was reported in several papers as saying.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is speeding up its asset disposal programme and branch cuts, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* FIAT

The leader of trade union CISL Raffaele Bonanni said in an interview in Il Giornale Fiat's plan is at risk without a government.

* CREVAL

No decision has been taken on reimboursing state-backed Tremonti bonds or any eventual capital increase in this regard, the bank's top management told MF

CAMFIN, PRELIOS, PIRELLI

Camfin, the holding company that controls Italian tyre company Pirelli, said on Monday its board would examine 2012 results on April 4 instead of March 27.

MEDIASET

The TV broadcaster, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, presents its full-year results.

