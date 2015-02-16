The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has moved a step closer
to pushing through constitutional reforms he says will create a
more stable government, after a raucous debate that saw
opposition parties walk out of parliament.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
A government stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena does
not mean a bailout of the Italian lender and the state is not
expected to become an active shareholder, the bank's chairman
told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on
Saturday.
A state-owned Chinese financial group, which appears to be
Hanwha Asset Management is interested in spending around 6
billion euros to buy Monte Paschi and for investments involving
other institutions, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on
Sunday. The paper added that executives from Hanwha came to
Italy three weeks ago and met with one of the bank's working on
Monte Paschi's upcoming capital increase.
Answering a query on Il Messaggero's report, a spokesman for
Korea's Hanwha Group said on Monday the company had never heard
before about Monte dei Paschi.
GENERALI
Standard & Poor's has withdrawn all its ratings on Generali
GASI.MI after being asked to do so by the Italian insurer which
claimed the credit ratings agency had been inflexible in its
review.
COOPERATIVE BANKS
Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into suspicions of
insider trading in cooperative bank shares in the run-up to a
government decree to reform the sector, which prompted a sharp
rise in the shares of several lenders, a judicial source
said.
Call option contracts, which give an investor a right to buy
a stock at a specified price within a specified period, may be
at the centre of suspected insider trading, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Saturday. Besides the suspicion of insider trading, the probe
will also look at whether obstacles have been put in place that
prevented proper supervision of trades, various papers added
over the weekend.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA, BANCA POPOLARE
DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Banca Etruria's losses for 2014 are seen at more than 140
million euros, La Stampa said in an unsourced report on Sunday.
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna could be interested in
buying Banca Etruria and particularly its branch network in
Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo and Umbria, La Stampa said in an
unsourced report on Sunday.
UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE, VENETO BANCA,
BANCO POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
, BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, CREDITO
VALTELLINESE, MONTE PASCHI
Managers of UBI Banca and Banco Popolare have held
exploratory talks about a potential tie-up, Il Messaggero said
in an unsourced report on Sunday. Banco Popolare was also
interested in Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Milano and
could also again look at Credito Valtellinese, the paper added.
The paper said Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna
(BPER) and Popolare di Milano were at the centre of ongoing
consolidation talks among Italian cooperative lenders. It also
mentioned the idea of UBI Banca and Banco Popolare rescuing
Monte Paschi via a super holding company, without giving
details.
FINECO BANK
CEO Alessandro Foti ruled out the online bank could be
interested in acquisitions in an interview in Monday's La Stampa
and said it hoped to be able to continue to pay a high dividend
also in the future.
FINMECCANICA
China's Insigma has presented its "best and final offer" to
buy Finmeccania's rail units, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday,
citing sources. The Chinese express a willingness to enter in
exclusive talks with Finmeccanica and conclude the acquisition
rapidly, the paper added.
* GTECH
The gaming group said on Monday it had closed the offering
of $5 billion senior notes whose proceeds will be used to pay
part of the consideration for the acquisition of U.S.-based
International Game Techonology.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank plans to embark on a road show with investors in
the United States in March, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
* CICCOLELLA
Shares in the company will remain halted from trading until
a new announcement, the Milan bourse said on Monday.
MEDIOBANCA
Main shareholders' pact meeting.
BANZAI
E-commerce company Banzai debuts at STAR segment; listing
ceremony (0730 GMT).
OVS
Clothing retailer OVS starts selling shares to investors in
an initial public offering. The group holds news conference to
present IPO (1000 GMT).
OVS CEO Stefano Beraldo told La Stampa on Monday that sales
rose 6.3 percent in November-December hurt by wamer than usual
winter weather.
The Italian fashion retailer said on Friday it was aiming
for a market capitalisation of up to 1.225 billion euros ($1.40
billion) in its stock market listing, which will be the first on
Italy's main market this year.
FINCANTIERI
The firm appointed Andrea Mangoni as general
manager.
IMA
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
SAIPEM
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by
conference call (1630 GMT).
SESA
Listed on Star segment.
VISIBILIA EDITORE
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................