POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has moved a step closer to pushing through constitutional reforms he says will create a more stable government, after a raucous debate that saw opposition parties walk out of parliament.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A government stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena does not mean a bailout of the Italian lender and the state is not expected to become an active shareholder, the bank's chairman told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Saturday.

A state-owned Chinese financial group, which appears to be Hanwha Asset Management is interested in spending around 6 billion euros to buy Monte Paschi and for investments involving other institutions, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Sunday. The paper added that executives from Hanwha came to Italy three weeks ago and met with one of the bank's working on Monte Paschi's upcoming capital increase.

Answering a query on Il Messaggero's report, a spokesman for Korea's Hanwha Group said on Monday the company had never heard before about Monte dei Paschi.

GENERALI

Standard & Poor's has withdrawn all its ratings on Generali GASI.MI after being asked to do so by the Italian insurer which claimed the credit ratings agency had been inflexible in its review.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into suspicions of insider trading in cooperative bank shares in the run-up to a government decree to reform the sector, which prompted a sharp rise in the shares of several lenders, a judicial source said.

Call option contracts, which give an investor a right to buy a stock at a specified price within a specified period, may be at the centre of suspected insider trading, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Besides the suspicion of insider trading, the probe will also look at whether obstacles have been put in place that prevented proper supervision of trades, various papers added over the weekend.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Banca Etruria's losses for 2014 are seen at more than 140 million euros, La Stampa said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna could be interested in buying Banca Etruria and particularly its branch network in Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo and Umbria, La Stampa said in an unsourced report on Sunday.

UBI BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE, VENETO BANCA, BANCO POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO , BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, MONTE PASCHI

Managers of UBI Banca and Banco Popolare have held exploratory talks about a potential tie-up, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report on Sunday. Banco Popolare was also interested in Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Milano and could also again look at Credito Valtellinese, the paper added.

The paper said Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER) and Popolare di Milano were at the centre of ongoing consolidation talks among Italian cooperative lenders. It also mentioned the idea of UBI Banca and Banco Popolare rescuing Monte Paschi via a super holding company, without giving details.

FINECO BANK

CEO Alessandro Foti ruled out the online bank could be interested in acquisitions in an interview in Monday's La Stampa and said it hoped to be able to continue to pay a high dividend also in the future.

FINMECCANICA

China's Insigma has presented its "best and final offer" to buy Finmeccania's rail units, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing sources. The Chinese express a willingness to enter in exclusive talks with Finmeccanica and conclude the acquisition rapidly, the paper added.

* GTECH

The gaming group said on Monday it had closed the offering of $5 billion senior notes whose proceeds will be used to pay part of the consideration for the acquisition of U.S.-based International Game Techonology.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank plans to embark on a road show with investors in the United States in March, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

* CICCOLELLA

Shares in the company will remain halted from trading until a new announcement, the Milan bourse said on Monday.

MEDIOBANCA

Main shareholders' pact meeting.

BANZAI

E-commerce company Banzai debuts at STAR segment; listing ceremony (0730 GMT).

OVS

Clothing retailer OVS starts selling shares to investors in an initial public offering. The group holds news conference to present IPO (1000 GMT).

OVS CEO Stefano Beraldo told La Stampa on Monday that sales rose 6.3 percent in November-December hurt by wamer than usual winter weather.

The Italian fashion retailer said on Friday it was aiming for a market capitalisation of up to 1.225 billion euros ($1.40 billion) in its stock market listing, which will be the first on Italy's main market this year.

FINCANTIERI

The firm appointed Andrea Mangoni as general manager.

IMA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

SESA

Listed on Star segment.

VISIBILIA EDITORE

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

