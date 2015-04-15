The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Poste Italiane CEO Francesco Caio speaks before Chamber of
Deputies Transport Committee on strategic and industrial plan of
the group (1200 GMT).
TREASURY
Italy's Treasury said it would stop selling its new 8-year
BTP Italia to retail investors at 1200 GMT on Wednesday, closing
the first phase of the offering earlier than expected.
COMPANIES
EXOR, PARTNERRE
Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, offered $6.4 billion in cash to buy
Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe, trumping an all-share deal
with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd AXS.N.
The Agnellis are paying up to do an impression of Warren
Buffett.
Exor head John Elkann will host a conference call on the
deal on Wednesday at 1500 CET.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, ANIMA HOLDING
* The lender said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to sell
its 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding to Italy's
postal service Poste Italiane.
Glass Lewis has proposed investors vote in favour of a 3
billion euro capital increase the bank is planning, according to
a report by the proxy advisor seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Monte dei Paschi's chairman said on Tuesday the bank has had
no contact with UBI Banca on a possible tie-up.
* Monte Paschi is negotiating with Nomura a possible
settlement over a derivative contract called Alexandria, which
turned out to be loss-making, La Repubblica said. The paper
added that it would cost Monte Paschi 850 million euros in cash
to cancel the contract, with a negative impact on results of 400
million euros.
* EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
EI Towers is mulling appealing the decision of market
regulator Consob to block its current bid on rival Rai Way to an
administrative court, MF said.
EI Towers is studying a new offer for Rai Way, several
papers said. La Stampa added that Italy's antitrust watchdog
could rule against the original bid on Wednesday.
* WORLD DUTY FREE
Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said on Wednesday it is no longer
considering acquiring World Duty Free SpA after the Italian
company said it was no longer interested in talks due to
progress with another potential buyer.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The carmaker said on Tuesday it had closed its $3 billion
debt offering.
UBI BANCA
The chief executive of UBI Banca said on Tuesday there were
no contacts with Monte dei Paschi di Siena over a possible
tie-up and said he was in no rush to take part in industry
consolidation.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer's CFO reiterated on Tuesday the group will not
make any big acquisitions, only small tactical deals.
ENEL
The telecommunications watchdog said on Tuesday it had
received no plan from Enel regarding access to the utility's
network by telecoms operators. On Monday sources said Enel was
considering entering the broadband telecommunications market.
Some newspapers said it had sent a plan to the watchdog.
UTILITIES
Italy and Finland have still not handed out more than 100
million free European Union carbon permits to industry making
them the only countries yet to make any awards, European
Commission data showed on Tuesday.
BOURSE
Italy's Antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an
investigation into whether Italy bourse operator Borsa Italiana
had given preferential access to its data to financial
information company Blt Market Services.
IPO
Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group aims to list in the second
half of May floating 30-35 percent of capital, the group's
chairman said on Tuesday.
FASHION
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi kicked off a showpiece Milan
trade fair promoting modern Italian design on Tuesday, hailing
it as a symbol of potential economic recovery in a country
battered and discouraged by years of recession.
UBI BANCA
Roadshow with Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio,
Management Board Chairman Franco Polotti, CEO Victor Massiah
(1530 GMT) in Bergamo.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).
