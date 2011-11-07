MILAN Nov 7 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Monday.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
The euro zone won verbal support but no new money at a G20
summit on Friday for its tortured efforts to overcome a
sovereign debt crisis, while Italy was effectively placed under
IMF supervision.
The European Central Bank often discusses the possibility of
ending the purchase of Italian government bonds if it concludes
Italy is not adopting promised reforms, ECB Governing Council
Member Yves Mersch said.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday he
had checked "in the last few hours" and there is no doubt that
he still commands a majority in parliament.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank could decide on a capital increase of
between 5 billion and 7 billion euros at its board meeting on
Nov. 14, but is worried by market conditions, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday in an unsourced report.
The bank expects a positive response from the Bank of Italy
on including 3 billion euros of 2009 convertible bonds as core
capital, limiting the size of the cash call, CEO Federico
Ghizzoni said in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
UBI BANCA
Excessive regulation can restrict the bank's role as a
lender supporting economic growth, the bank's CEO Victor Massiah
said in Sunday's Corriere della Sera reiterating the bank will
not seek fresh capital from shareholders.
MEDIASET
Time Warner Inc has made a non-binding offer for
debt-burdened Dutch TV production company Endemol, a spokesman
for Endemol said on Friday.
The Italian broadcaster has a major stake in Endemol which
is in the process of restructuring its 2.8 billion euros ($3.8
billion) of loans.
Endemol Chairman Marco Bassetti said in Il Sole 24 Ore on
Saturday he was pleased with Time Warner's interest, adding the
company remains focused on the debt restructuring and is
optimistic of closing this shortly.
In a separate unsourced item on Saturday, Il Sole said Time
Warner's offer is up against Mediaset and Italian fund
Clessidra's interest in Endemol. Britain's ITV and
Germany's RTL have also shown interest, it said.
IMPREGILO
Two shareholders, the Gavio Group and Salini, are proposing
alternative business plans for the construction company's
strategy, La Stampa said on Saturday in an unsourced report.
FINMECCANICA
The aerospace and defence company could win a 2 billion
euros share of a 7 billion euros order the Indian government is
mulling for fighter aircraft, Corriere della Sera said in an
unsourced report on Saturday.
TERNA
An Italian government economic reform plan currently under
discussion would be "a death blow" to the development of the
country's electricity infrastructure, CEO Flavio Cattaneo was
quoted saying in Libero on Saturday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telco, the telecom operator's largest shareholder, is
studying a capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday in an
unsourced report.
Telco shareholders comprise Telefonica , Mediobanca
, Intesa Sanpaolo and Generali .
ATLANTIA
The motorway operator does not plan to cut its debt level
until its core earnings rise while the debt allows it to grow
overseas, Il Sole 24 Ore said in its Letter to the Saver feature
on Sunday.
* BUZZI
The cement company's unit Dyckerhoff said it
expected stable group sales in 2011 at about 1.5 billion euros
and EBITDA to improve significantly. It reported 9-month EBITDA
of 231 million euros on revenues of 1.217 billion euros.
SMALL AND MID-CAPS
EDISON
France's EDF does not exclude Italians occupying
both the chairman and CEO posts in Edison after its
reorganisation, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday citing the
EDF head Henri Proglio in Le Monde daily.
CIR
The conglomerate's health care unit Kos has set up a joint
venture to supply and manage medical equipment in Indian
hospitals and already has four long-term contracts, Il Sole 24
Ore said in an unsourced report on Saturday.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies are among those reporting results:
BANCA GENERALI
CEMENTIR
ITALCEMENTI
SAFILO GROUP
TERNIENERGIA
