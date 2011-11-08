The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ITALCEMENTI
Italy's biggest cement maker Italcementi posted on
Monday a 15.2 percent fall in recurring core earnings in the
first nine months of 2011 due to an increase in operating costs,
especially energy, and a negative forex effect.
SAFILO
Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group SpA said on
Monday it posted a net loss in the third quarter of 4.7 million
euros compared to a net loss of 0.4 million euros in the same
period last year.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank is expected to report a 60
percent quarterly drop in profits when it releases results on
Tuesday, hit by a slump in trading income due to writedowns on
its domestic government bond holdings.
UNICREDIT
The Bank of Italy is expected to decide on Tuesday if 3
billion euros of convertible notes called cashes can be included
in UniCredit's core capital, newspapers said without citing
sources. Il Corriere della Sera newspaper cited sources close to
UniCredit expressing "prudent optimistim" about the decision.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The Milanese families Ricci and Borromeo are considering
investing in the bank via its capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore
said. There are also other private investors interested, the
paper said.
FINMECCANICA
Next Thursday's board meeting will discuss the possible sale
of 60 percent in the group's Breda unit, Il Sole 24 Ore says.
EDISON
France's EDF is looking for a new chief executive
for Edison, Il sole 24 Ore says on Tuesday, citing former-Eni
executive Stefano Cao and Massimo Orlandi, CEO of Sorgenia
.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Enel Green Power, in a joint venture with Sharp, is in the
running for a tranche of the solar power tenders being offered
by South Africa, MF said.
FIAT
Fiat unit Ferrari posted record 9-month sales of 1.6 billion
euros, up 18.9 percent on the year.
IPOs
Italy's upmarket motorbike maker Ducati continues to see an
initial public offering of its shares as an option, but not for
the short-term, as it focuses on continuing its overseas
expansion, its top manager said on Monday.
