The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALCEMENTI

Italy's biggest cement maker Italcementi posted on Monday a 15.2 percent fall in recurring core earnings in the first nine months of 2011 due to an increase in operating costs, especially energy, and a negative forex effect.

SAFILO

Italian eyewear maker Safilo Group SpA said on Monday it posted a net loss in the third quarter of 4.7 million euros compared to a net loss of 0.4 million euros in the same period last year.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank is expected to report a 60 percent quarterly drop in profits when it releases results on Tuesday, hit by a slump in trading income due to writedowns on its domestic government bond holdings.

UNICREDIT

The Bank of Italy is expected to decide on Tuesday if 3 billion euros of convertible notes called cashes can be included in UniCredit's core capital, newspapers said without citing sources. Il Corriere della Sera newspaper cited sources close to UniCredit expressing "prudent optimistim" about the decision.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Milanese families Ricci and Borromeo are considering investing in the bank via its capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said. There are also other private investors interested, the paper said.

FINMECCANICA

Next Thursday's board meeting will discuss the possible sale of 60 percent in the group's Breda unit, Il Sole 24 Ore says.

EDISON

France's EDF is looking for a new chief executive for Edison, Il sole 24 Ore says on Tuesday, citing former-Eni executive Stefano Cao and Massimo Orlandi, CEO of Sorgenia .

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power, in a joint venture with Sharp, is in the running for a tranche of the solar power tenders being offered by South Africa, MF said.

FIAT

Fiat unit Ferrari posted record 9-month sales of 1.6 billion euros, up 18.9 percent on the year.

IPOs

Italy's upmarket motorbike maker Ducati continues to see an initial public offering of its shares as an option, but not for the short-term, as it focuses on continuing its overseas expansion, its top manager said on Monday.

