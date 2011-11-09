MILAN Nov 9 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALY CRISIS

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign following a humiliating vote in parliament on Tuesday.

BANKS

European Union finance ministers failed to agree on Tuesday how to shore up sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze, as rising borrowing costs for Italy threaten to unleash a new and more dangerous phase of the euro zone debt crisis.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank stuck to its plan to pay a dividend for 2011 on Tuesday as it announced deeper than expected job cuts that will further trim costs in the face of the sovereign debt crisis.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset said it would cut costs to shore up profits in the face of falling advertising sales in crisis-hit southern European markets, as it eyes a bigger stake in Dutch TV producer Endemol.

PIRELLI

The world's fifth largest tyre producer sees its full-year 2011 profitability at the top of the forecast range it set in July but in a nine-month results statement on Tuesday trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

GEOX

The maker of "no-sweat" shoes said on Tuesday it expected full-year revenues to grow in line with the sales growth seen in September, despite concerns about the debt crisis in its key European market.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies among those reporting results:

ENEL Q3

IMPREGILO Q3

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE Q3

TERNA Q3

YOOX Q3

