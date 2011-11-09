MILAN Nov 9 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ITALY CRISIS

European shares were set to jump on Wednesday as Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to resign after failing to secure majority in a crucial vote revived hopes a new leader would more aggressively tackle the country's debt problems.

Italy looks set for lengthy political uncertainty after Berlusconi's pledge to resign, with his centre-right party calling for elections and the main opposition for a national unity government.

BANKS

European Union finance ministers failed to agree on Tuesday how to shore up sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze, as rising borrowing costs for Italy threaten to unleash a new and more dangerous phase of the euro zone debt crisis.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank stuck to its plan to pay a dividend for 2011 on Tuesday as it announced deeper than expected job cuts that will further trim costs in the face of the sovereign debt crisis.

UNICREDIT

* The bank is bringing forward to Wednesday its strategy committee meeting in order to discuss a business plan and is mulling a 7.5 billion euros capital increase, Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore said in unsourced reports.

The Bank of Italy is likely to give the green light on Wednesday on the inclusion of UniCredit's CASHES convertible notes in its core capital, Italian newspapers said on Wednesday.

Qatar's sovereign fund Qia is in talks with Libyan shareholders over the Libyan Investment Authority's 2.6 percent stake in UniCredit, La Stampa said without citing its sources.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset said it would cut costs to shore up profits in the face of falling advertising sales in crisis-hit southern European markets, as it eyes a bigger stake in Dutch TV producer Endemol.

Nomura raises Mediaset price target to 2.20 euros from 2 euros.

Endemol, the Dutch TV production company, and its lenders are set to rebuff recent approaches for the television production group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

The world's fifth largest tyre producer sees its full-year 2011 profitability at the top of the forecast range it set in July but in a nine-month results statement on Tuesday trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

GEOX

The maker of "no-sweat" shoes said on Tuesday it expected full-year revenues to grow in line with the sales growth seen in September, despite concerns about the debt crisis in its key European market.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies among those reporting results:

ENEL Q3

IMPREGILO Q3

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE Q3

TERNA Q3

YOOX Q3

