MILAN Nov 9 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY CRISIS
European shares were set to jump on Wednesday as Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's pledge to resign after
failing to secure majority in a crucial vote revived hopes a new
leader would more aggressively tackle the country's debt
problems.
Italy looks set for lengthy political uncertainty after
Berlusconi's pledge to resign, with his centre-right party
calling for elections and the main opposition for a national
unity government.
BANKS
European Union finance ministers failed to agree on Tuesday
how to shore up sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze, as
rising borrowing costs for Italy threaten to unleash a new and
more dangerous phase of the euro zone debt crisis.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank stuck to its plan to pay a
dividend for 2011 on Tuesday as it announced deeper than
expected job cuts that will further trim costs in the face of
the sovereign debt crisis.
UNICREDIT
* The bank is bringing forward to Wednesday its strategy
committee meeting in order to discuss a business plan and is
mulling a 7.5 billion euros capital increase, Il Messaggero and
Il Sole 24 Ore said in unsourced reports.
The Bank of Italy is likely to give the green light on
Wednesday on the inclusion of UniCredit's CASHES convertible
notes in its core capital, Italian newspapers said on Wednesday.
Qatar's sovereign fund Qia is in talks with Libyan
shareholders over the Libyan Investment Authority's 2.6 percent
stake in UniCredit, La Stampa said without citing its sources.
MEDIASET
Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset said it
would cut costs to shore up profits in the face of falling
advertising sales in crisis-hit southern European markets, as it
eyes a bigger stake in Dutch TV producer Endemol.
Nomura raises Mediaset price target to 2.20 euros from 2
euros.
Endemol, the Dutch TV production company, and its lenders
are set to rebuff recent approaches for the television
production group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
PIRELLI
The world's fifth largest tyre producer sees its full-year
2011 profitability at the top of the forecast range it set in
July but in a nine-month results statement on Tuesday trimmed
its sales forecast for the year.
GEOX
The maker of "no-sweat" shoes said on Tuesday it expected
full-year revenues to grow in line with the sales growth seen in
September, despite concerns about the debt crisis in its key
European market.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies among those reporting results:
ENEL Q3
IMPREGILO Q3
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE Q3
TERNA Q3
YOOX Q3
