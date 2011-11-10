MILAN Nov 10 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday
after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections
instead of an interim government opened the way to prolonged
instability and delays to long-promised economic reforms.
GENERALI
Europe's No. 3 insurer, a big holder of euro zone sovereign
debt, is expected to report lower nine-month net profit on
Friday after booking write-downs on bond and equity holdings
because of the financial crisis.
ITALIAN INSURERS
Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday Italian insurers may
not be able to pass on most of the losses incurred from an
unlikely default of Italian government debt.
UNICREDIT
A capital increase which UniCredit , Italy's
biggest bank by assets, is expected to announce next week is
likely to be at the top end of a 4 billion to 7 billion euro
range, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
* Bank of Italy will allow UniCredit to include a "significant
part" of the 3 billion euro convertible CASHES notes as Core
Tier 1 capital, several newspapers reported.
La Repubblica and MF said that 80 percent of the notes would
be allowed to be counted as Core Tier 1.
La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said the capital increase
would total 7.5 billion euros. According to MF, a planned
capital hike of between 7 and 8 billion euros would bring the
bank's Core Tier 1 ratio above 10 percent under Basel 3 rules.
* A2A , EDISON
The regional utility said on Thursday a first meeting had
taken place on Wednesday between Italian market regulator Consob
and advisers of Edison's shareholders on the reorganisation of
the power producer. No formal request was submitted it added.
Il Messaggero said EDF and Delmi were still planning to ask
Consob to allow a bid on Edison's minorities to take place at
the average price of the last 12 months.
* FINMECCANICA
The defence company said on Wednesday that a board meeting
called to approved third-quarter results would be held on Monday
Nov. 14 and no longer on Thursday.
Il Sole 24 Ore reported nine-month results would not be good
and that the chief executive was working on downsizing the
company.
AZIMUT
The Italian asset manager had net investment inflows of
146.3 million euros in October virtually all into managed
assets, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
ENEL
Europe's most indebted utility stuck to its full-year debt
target on Wednesday and said it has enough liquidity to cover
debt maturities to at least the end of 2012, as Italy's
sovereign debt crisis worsens.
LOTTOMATICA
The lottery operator said on Wednesday measures concerning
the gaming industry that may be passed by the government as part
of an austerity package could hit Lottomatica's EBITDA by about
25 million euros in 2012.
* SEA
The city of Milan plans to sell 29.75 percent of the Milan
airport operator for at least 385 billion euros or,
alternatively, raise the same minimum amount through the twin
sale of 20 percent of SEA and 18.6 percent of toll-road operator
Milano-Serravalle, councilman Franco D'Alfonso said on
Wednesday.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
YOOX
The Italian online fashion retailer is looking to further
revenue growth for the end of the year after strong sales in the
first nine months confirmed the vigour of the luxury industry
despite wider economic woes in Europe.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................