MILAN Nov 10 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Italian borrowing costs reached breaking point on Wednesday after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government opened the way to prolonged instability and delays to long-promised economic reforms.

GENERALI

Europe's No. 3 insurer, a big holder of euro zone sovereign debt, is expected to report lower nine-month net profit on Friday after booking write-downs on bond and equity holdings because of the financial crisis.

ITALIAN INSURERS

Rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday Italian insurers may not be able to pass on most of the losses incurred from an unlikely default of Italian government debt.

UNICREDIT

A capital increase which UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, is expected to announce next week is likely to be at the top end of a 4 billion to 7 billion euro range, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

* Bank of Italy will allow UniCredit to include a "significant part" of the 3 billion euro convertible CASHES notes as Core Tier 1 capital, several newspapers reported.

La Repubblica and MF said that 80 percent of the notes would be allowed to be counted as Core Tier 1.

La Repubblica and Il Messaggero said the capital increase would total 7.5 billion euros. According to MF, a planned capital hike of between 7 and 8 billion euros would bring the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio above 10 percent under Basel 3 rules.

* A2A , EDISON

The regional utility said on Thursday a first meeting had taken place on Wednesday between Italian market regulator Consob and advisers of Edison's shareholders on the reorganisation of the power producer. No formal request was submitted it added.

Il Messaggero said EDF and Delmi were still planning to ask Consob to allow a bid on Edison's minorities to take place at the average price of the last 12 months.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence company said on Wednesday that a board meeting called to approved third-quarter results would be held on Monday Nov. 14 and no longer on Thursday.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported nine-month results would not be good and that the chief executive was working on downsizing the company.

AZIMUT

The Italian asset manager had net investment inflows of 146.3 million euros in October virtually all into managed assets, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ENEL

Europe's most indebted utility stuck to its full-year debt target on Wednesday and said it has enough liquidity to cover debt maturities to at least the end of 2012, as Italy's sovereign debt crisis worsens.

LOTTOMATICA

The lottery operator said on Wednesday measures concerning the gaming industry that may be passed by the government as part of an austerity package could hit Lottomatica's EBITDA by about 25 million euros in 2012.

* SEA

The city of Milan plans to sell 29.75 percent of the Milan airport operator for at least 385 billion euros or, alternatively, raise the same minimum amount through the twin sale of 20 percent of SEA and 18.6 percent of toll-road operator Milano-Serravalle, councilman Franco D'Alfonso said on Wednesday.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

YOOX

The Italian online fashion retailer is looking to further revenue growth for the end of the year after strong sales in the first nine months confirmed the vigour of the luxury industry despite wider economic woes in Europe.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................