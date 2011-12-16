The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Italy's government has called a confidence vote in parliament on Friday to speed up approval of a 33-billion euro ($43 billion) austerity package intended to restore market confidence in the euro zone's third largest economy.

UNICREDIT

Shareholders at the top Italian bank overwhelmingly backed a highly dilutive 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) capital increase to shore up its ravaged balance sheet.

* The bank's consortium is mulling the idea of pricing the right issue at a discount of at least 40-45 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore in an unsourced report on Friday.

Il Sole also said Italy's CDP strategic fund may buy into the capital increase.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Clessidra and two other investor funds are eyeing a possible investment in the insurer ahead of a possible capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday without citing its sources.

EDISON, A2A

The study by adviser Duff&Phelps on the reorganisation of Edison may not be ready before January, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday citing market talks.

Italian newspapers reported of differences between Italian and French shareholders over the reorganisation.

* EDF may propose a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros at the board meeting on Dec. 21, La Repubblica said without citing its sources.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company's board meets on Friday on debt restructuring.

FINMECCANICA

The board of SELEX Sistemi Integrati has given Chairman Giuseppe Veredice powers to run the defence group's unit and named Lorenzo Mariani as managing director after the resignation of former CEO Marina Grossi, Finmeccanica said on Thursday.

