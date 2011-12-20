The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT CRISIS

Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.

UNICREDIT

The steering committee of UniCredit's shareholder Fondazione CRT gave final approval on Monday to plans to buy into the bank's capital increase. Fondazione CRT said in a statement it would invest 316 million euros to fully subscribe to its option rights -- equal to a 4.21 percent stake.

ENI

The business of Italian oil and gas group Eni in Kazakhstan has not been affected so far by the protests under way in the country, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Monday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Monday its 800 million euro rights issue had been 94 percent subscribed after an unopted rights offering, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

Creditor banks have denied new financing to Sinergia, the Ligresti family's holding company which controls insurer Fondiaria-SAI through the Premafin holding, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

* EDISON, A2A

The chairman of A2A has written to his counterpart at France's EDF, which controls Edison alongside a group of Italian investors led by A2A, asking for the Italian shareholders to be given the whole of Edison subsidiary Edipower as part of a deal to give full control of Edison to EDF, several papers said.

Without citing sources, Finanza e Mercati said EDF could propose a capital increase at Edison of up to 1.5 billion euros. On Friday sources told Reuters EDF could propose a cash call of up to 1 billion euros.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Key shareholder Fondazione MPS is readying a sale of its remaining 1 percent stake in Mediobanca and of a 2.6 percent stake in state-holding CDP to lower its debt towards a pool of banks, Corriere della Sera reported. It will also eventually sell a 10 to 15 percent stake in the bank, the paper said citing Siena-based and banking sources.

ENEL

Italian investment fund F2i plans to boost its stake in Italian gas grid Operator Enel Rete Gas to 85 percent from 80 percent for 206 million euros, Platts reported on Monday.

The acquisition will be announced at an Enel Rete Gas extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Thursday in Rome, an F2i company spokesman said.

* The utility will pay $183 million -- $75 million more than planned -- for an 18.4 percent stake in Algeria's Ain Tsila gas field because of higher than expected gas reserves, MF reported.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

BANCA CARIGE

The bank said on Monday a full conversion into shares of its 2015 convertible bond would boost its capital ratios by more than 160 basis points.

Carige will ask shareholders to authorise an increase in the number of shares underlying the 391 million euro bond and some changes in its terms to pave the way for a possible conversion.

RISANAMENTO

The loss-making real estate group said on Monday the board had asked CEO Claudio Calabi to continue talks with a group of investors headed by Stefano Stroppiana for the sale of the Milan's Santa Giulia housing project, past an exclusivity deadline.

* PININFARINA

The car designer and niche producer said on Monday its losses had risen to 16.9 million euro at end-October reducing the group's capital by more than a third. Pininfarina said it expected to reach an agreement with creditor banks which would help it rebuild its capital.

