The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

The board of Italy's biggest bank by assets meets to discuss the terms of a 7.5 billion euro capital increase.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The foundation which controls the bank has converted FRESH notes for 289.8 billion euros, at a conversion price of 2.12 euros, according to an internal dealing filing from the bank.

PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI

Market orders on Premafin ordinary shares will not be accepted during the pre-auction period on Wednesday, Borsa Italiana said in a note.

Unipol is preparing its proposal for a merger with Fondiaria-SAI, Italian newspapers said on Wednesday, with La Stampa saying the insurer will present its plan to banks Mediobanca and Unicredit on Thursday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................