MILAN Jan 11 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

FIAT

Fiat SpA could bring on board a third partner before any initial public offering of its Chrysler unit as the group moves to reach its target of selling 6 million vehicles in 2014, Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit shares and rights to buy into the Italian bank's 7.5 billion euro ($9.6 billion) capital increase rallied after three days of falls on Tuesday, with traders saying volatility remains high as does a threat of further sharp falls.

Italian newspapers report market talks of new possible European investors in UniCredit's capital.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Talks over the reorganisation of Fondiaria-SAI continue on Wednesday, with two merger proposals by cooperative-owned insurer Unipol and fund Clessidra on the table, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

Unipol would not be exempted from a mandatory full takeover obligation on Fondiaria-SAI whether its proposal be accepted, la Repubblica wrote on Wednesday, citing informal talks with market regulator Consob.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said on Wednesday net inflows in December had amounted to 178 million euros, its best monthly result for 2011, compared to 165 million euros in November. Net inflows since the beginning of the year were 1.260 million euros.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said on Wednesday it had net inflows into managed assets for 655 million euros in December, leading to 2011 inflows of 980 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Nomura cuts price target to 0.30 euros from 1.30 euros

* The bank has named Piero Montani as its new managing director, replacing Claudio De Conto on the supervisory board.

LUXOTTICA

Barclays raises Luxottica Group to "overweight" from "equal weight", price target to 27 euros from 25 euros

