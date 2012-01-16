MILAN Jan 16 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Monday.
SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
Standard & Poor's hit the euro zone with a downgrade of half
the countries in the single currency area, including formerly
AAA-rated France, and it questioned the strategy of its
political leaders for dealing with their two-year old debt
crisis.
European leaders promised on Saturday to speed up plans to
strengthen spending rules and get a permanent bailout fund up
and running as soon as possible, a day after U.S. agency S&P cut
the ratings of several euro zone countries' creditworthiness.
* SAIPEM
The Italian oil services group could see "near two-digit"
growth in core profit in 2012 on revenue of almost 13 billion
euros ($16.5 billion), Italian daily La Repubblica said on
Monday in its Affari&Finanza supplement, without citing sources.
* FIAT
Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of the Italian car
maker, said the company was planning production of a
Turkish-made car at Bursa in the northwest of the country,
Turkish newspapers reported on Monday.
* MEDIASET
Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA
expects to have posted a 2011 net profit of more than 200
million euro, its vice chairman said in an interview with La
Stampa on Monday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Israel's Midgal Insurance and Financial Holdings
said on Sunday its controlling shareholder, Italian insurer
Generali, has received offers to buy its stake in Migdal but has
not yet responded to them.
Generali said on Sunday it was one of the insurers of the
capsized Costa Concordia liner. It said due to its reassurance
policy any claims impact would be very marginal.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
Italian insurer Unipol has set a range of 750 million euros
to 1 billion euros for a planned capital increase, a source
close to the matter said on Friday.
A plan by Italian insurer Unipol to merge with peer group
Fondiaria-SAI does not involve the sale of its banking unit,
Unipol's CEO was quoted as saying on Saturday.
The capital increase of Fondiaria-SAI of up to 750 million
euros could be delayed because of the complexity of the Unipol
bid on the group, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Raffaele Mincione said in an interview in Sunday's Il Sole
24 Ore his investment via Time & Life in Pop Milano with8.2
percent of the capital was a medium term investment
