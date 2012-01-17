MILAN Jan 17 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

Germany, the only major euro zone member to retain a top-notch credit rating, refused on Monday to consider boosting the bloc's rescue fund, while Greece was under pressure to urgently break a deadlock in debt swap talks if it is to avoid an unruly default. * SNAM

Snam and Belgium's Fluxys agreed to consider future joint ventures in the gas sector in Europe, including transport, storage and LNG activities, Snam said in a statement.

A2A

The utility company is unlikely to open up its Edipower unit to mergers and acquisitions as suggested by Industry Minister Corrado Passera, said Bruno Tabacci, the treasury chief of the Milan city, a shareholder in A2A.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Fondiaria has asked insurance regulator ISVAP to postpone by five days to Jan. 28 the deadline by when it has to submit its group restructuring plan, which has agreed to a four-way merger with peer Unipol, Fondiaria CEO Emanuele Erbetta said on Monday.

ENI

Italian oil group ENI is planning to invest more than $600 million in Tunisia in 2012, local media quoted a company executive as saying on Monday.

