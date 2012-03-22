The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The controlling shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said in a statement on Wednesday it was examining offers
for part of its stake in Italy's third biggest lender.
* The bank's core shareholder is unhappy with the two proposal
submitted so far by investors interested in buying a stake in
Monte Paschi, Corriere della Sera and Repubblica reported.
The two offers have come from Equinox and Sete Brasil funds,
Repubblica said. A third offer from British fund Optimum is
expected by Friday, Corriere said, adding the owner of Italian
pharmaceutical company Menarini is in talks to buy a 4 percent
stake.
FIAT
Italian carmaker Fiat and unions reached an agreement on
Wednesday to put about 5,300 workers at Fiat's Mirafiori factory
onto a temporary layoff scheme lasting 18 months starting April
2, union sources told Reuters.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia has been placed under investigation in a
long-running fraud case involving the issue of irregular SIM
cards in 2006-2008, investigative sources said on Wednesday.
ACEA
The Rome-based utility reported on Wednesday 2011 net profit
of 86 million euros, on sales of 3.538 billion euros. Its net
debt was up 122 million euros to 2.326 billion euros.
* ENEL
The utility is looking to sell a 10 percent stake in
Indonesia's Bayan coal mine and the Cien high-voltage power
network linking Brasil to Argentina, MF reported, for a total of
1-1.2 billion euros.
* PREMAFIN
Creditor banks have sent the holding company a 'comfort
letter' in which they express a non-binding commitment to ask
for the necessary internal authorisations to a debt
restructuring accord, a source close to the matter said.
