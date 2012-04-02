The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

UNICREDIT

The outgoing head of employers' lobby Confindustria, Emma Marcegaglia, said on Saturday she was not a candidate to become the chairman of UniCredit.

Four Italians have been shortlisted to replace the bank's outgoing chairman, sources close to the situation said on Friday. They include the former head of Italy's Bourse, Angelo Tantazzi, former ENI Chairman Gian-Maria Gros Pietro and the chairman of Allianz in Italy Giuseppe Vita. Two sources however indicated former economy minister Domenico Siniscalco as a strong candidate for the job.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank will gradually reduce its financial portfolio by at least 10 billion euros and cut 150 branches as it seeks to restore profitability, director general Fabrizio Viola told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Sunday.

He also said there were no merger plans on the horizon.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation said late on Friday it had sold an additional 3.25 percent in the lender, raising the stake it has sold so far to about 11.45 percent.

ENI, SNAM

The oil and gas giant is talking to banks about a 12-billion euro bridging loan to back the proposed demerger of gas grid operator Snam, banking sources said on Friday.

PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Unipol does not agree on the valuation of Fondiaria-SAI's shares at 3.95 euros each, nor on valuing Premafin at more than 0.30 euros per share, Il Sole reported on Sunday.

Premafin said late on Friday it had written down the value of its Fondiaria-SAI's shares to 3.95 euros each from around 7 euros and posted a 440.3 million euro loss in 2011 as a result.

SMALL AND MID CAPS * ACEGAS-APS

The utility will sign in the next few days a memorandum of understanding with ENI to create a joint-venture with Italgas for natural gas distribution, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on Monday, adding Acegas-APS had attracted merger interest from Hera and Iren.

BENETTON

The retailer's controlling shareholder, Edizione holding, has 92.37 percent of the capital after buying out minority shareholders at 4.60 euros per share.

* CREDEM

Net profit is expected to rise to 140 million euros this year, from 96 million euros at end-2011, as revenues total around 1 billion euros from 968 million euros last year, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported on Monday.

* BANKS

Some of Europe's biggest banks are preparing to repay a third of the money they borrowed from the ECB within the next 12 months, the Financial Times reported on Monday, mentioning among others Italy's UniCredit.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said this month the bank may pay back ahead of time 26 billion euros of cheap three-year loans from the ECB.

* BANKING FOUNDATIONS

Giuseppe Guzzetti is set to head for another three years the association that groups Italian banking foundations and savings banks, La Stampa reported on Monday.

M&A

DUCATI DEAL

Germany's Daimler AG may be interested in buying Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, which is also being courted by rival German carmaker Audi, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

