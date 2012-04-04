The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia has assessed in a study a possible spin-off
of its access network, the executive chairman of Italy's biggest
telecoms group told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.
Telecom Italia would aim to raise at least 4 billion euros
from the project, the paper said in a separate article, in which
it quoted a company document where different options were
described, including a sale of a majority stake in the network.
EDISON
Italian market watchdog Consob could deliver its verdict on
the fairness of EDF's 0.84 euro per share offer for minority
shareholder by Easter, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
IREN
The Italian northern utility offered to pay a dividend of
0.013 euros per share for 2011, it said late on Tuesday, after
posting a net loss of 107.9 million euros last year mainly due
to a writedown of its investments in Edison.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The Italian engineering and construction group said on
Tuesday it had won a 204 million euro contract for the
construction of a polyethylene plant in Slovakia.
