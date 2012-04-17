The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNIPOL
the Italian insurer laid down its conditions on Monday for
pressing ahead with the rescue of troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI
, saying it wanted to own 66.7 percent of what would be
Italy's No. 2 insurer.
UNICREDIT
Abu Dhabi investment vehicle Aabar, UniCredit's biggest
single shareholder, will have two seats in the Italian bank's
new, slimmed-down board according to a list of board nominees
presented on Monday.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank may extend a deadline for bids for a 60 percent
stake in its Biverbanca unit after only one offer by Popolare
Vicenza had been submitted on Monday, when a deadline for
non-binding offers expired, MF reported.
* MEDIASET
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's government said on
Monday an auction of digital television frequencies will be
called within 120 days, reversing a plan by the previous
administration to give them away.
* EDISON
The board of directors of Italy's No. 2 power generator said
on Monday it acknowledged market regulator Consob's decision to
raise the price needed for EDF's minority buyout and had always
acted in the company's best interest.
IPO
There could not have been a more fitting venue for Italian
businessman and occasional philosopher Brunello Cucinelli to
kick off the pre-listing roadshow of his eponymous clothing
company than a former Dominican convent.
