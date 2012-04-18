The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA SAI
The Ligresti family said on Tuesday it held 51.3 percent of
Premafin, the holding company that controls Fondiaria-SAI.
* The parties involved in the four-way merger of Unipol and
the Fondiaria-SAI group are mulling the idea of postponing to a
later date the merger with Fondiaria unit Milano Assicurazioni
to reach the condition laid down by Unipol of having 66.7
percent of the new insurance group that will be created, Il
Messaggero said without citing sources.
* Fondiaria-SAI's independent board members must give a gree
light for the planned merger to go ahead because of the
prosecutor's request of bankruptcy proceedings against two
Ligresti family holdings, La Repubblica said on Wednesday.
If they are judged to be not independent, the decision will
go to the auditors, it said.
* UNIPOL
Unipol has instructed its lawyers to undertake actions in
courts against Palladio Finanziaria and Sator's Arepo PR, the
insurance group said in a statement on Tuesday. The two equity
funds had slammed Unipol's plan to takeover Fondiaria-SAI in a
statement on Monday.
EXOR
Italy's Exor, controlled by Fiat's Agnelli family, will take
a stake in Rothschild holding Paris Orleans when the
French banking family consolidates its operations from June 4, a
person familiar with the situation said.
ENEL
Italy's power prices fell to 6-month lows in March as
recession curbed demand and mild weather helped to trim
electricity consumption, Italian energy markets operator GME
said on Tuesday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................