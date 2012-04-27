The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

Italy's benchmark 10-year borrowing costs are set to climb above 5.5 percent at a bond auction of up to 6.25 billion euros on Friday, which will provide an important gauge of market appetite for the debt of struggling euro zone economies.

Results are expected after 0900 GMT.

BANKS

Italian banks face a tougher task than their Spanish peers as both come under political pressure to buy domestic government bonds to offset reduced demand from foreign investors, posing risks to Italy's attempts to refinance its borrowings.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

Italy's Antitrust authority has opened an investigation into the planned merger between Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI and suspended the operation until the end of the probe, which will last up to 75 days.

Fondiaria also said in a statement on Thursday the board had named Cosimo Rucellai had been appointed as the new chairman.

* ENI, SNAM, TERNA

The government is studying a plan for power grid operator Terna to buy a 28.3 percent stake in gas transport unit Snam for 3.5 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said. It is an option as Rome presses ahead with plans to separate Eni and Snam. Eni would place about 25 percent of its Snam stake on the market.

* ENI Q1 RESULTS

The oil major reported an underlying net profit of 2.48 billion euros in the first quarter, up 13 percent from a year ago.

FIAT

CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday there was more than a 50 percent chance that the carmaker would exercise the so-called VEBA call option that lets Fiat incrementally increase its stake in Chrysler. * Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Fiat to 'BB-' from 'BB', removing the ratings from CreditWatch.

UNICREDIT, ENI, FINMECCANICA, FIAT, FIAT INDUSTRIAL, JUVENTUS

Libya's sovereign fund said on Thursday it would appeal to recover around 1.1 billion euros of assets, including stakes in top Italian companies, that were seized in Italy last month at the request of the International Criminal Court.

MEDIOBANCA

The investment bank said in a statement that Fabrizio Palenzona, the vice-president of Unicredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, and the daughter of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi had resigned from the board of Mediobanca.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Shareholders in the Siena-based bank are set to approve the appointment of former UniCredit CEO Alessandro Profumo as the bank's new chairman.

FINMECCANICA

The head of the state-controlled defence firm is facing political and media pressure to step down after becoming the target of a bribery probe that threatens to disrupt his attempts to turn round the loss-making conglomerate.

BRUNO CUCINELLI

The cashmere maker's shares start trading in Milan on Friday after its initial public offering was vastly oversubscribed.

*ATLANTIA I

The highways operator's CEO Giovanni Castellucci told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview that the company's stakes in Chile and Brazilian operators will contribute nearly 800 million euros to its operating profit from 2015.

The following companies report results on Friday:

ENI

EDISON

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................