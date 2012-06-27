The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT CRISIS
Prime Minister Mario Monti promised on Tuesday to press for
joint action by European Union countries to help ease pressure
on Italian bonds, risking a showdown with Germany which has
refused to share the burden of other countries' debt.
LABOR REFORM
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Tuesday won the first
two of four confidence votes called to accelerate the passage of
his labour reform that has been criticised by both by labour
unions and the business establishment.
The final two votes, and definitive approval of the reform,
are due on Wednesday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
The Italian government offered up to 2 billion euros on
Tuesday to plug a capital gap in the Siena-based bank, the
second time in three years the cash-strapped state has had to
bail out the world's oldest bank.
The bank will release its new plan on Wednesday.
* The bank is considering selling a new 1.5 billion euro bond
to the state, with a plan to pay back bonds worth 2.7-2.8
billion euros by 2015, Il Messaggero said on Tuesday in an
unsourced report. The bank sees savings on staff of 600 million
euros per year for 3 years.
UNICREDIT
Private equity fund Pamplona has bought 5 percent of Italy's
biggest bank, becoming its second-largest shareholder. The stake
is worth about 750 million euros ($935.33 million) at current
market prices and is one of the largest investments by a foreign
operator in a listed Italian group this year.
* FONDIARIA SAI, PREMAFIN, UNIPOL
Premafin said it had received a request from the court
custodian of shares of two trusts, whose holdings in Premafin
have been seized, to reassess and possibly revoke the capital
increase already approved as part of the plans by Unipol to take
over Fondiaria.
Fondiaria said it had decided to call a shareholders meeting
before September 25 to discuss possible legal actions against
group managers who are found to have caused damage to the group
as requested by insurer watchdog ISVAP.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher said on Tuesday it will accept a
binding offer for its French book publishing unit Flammarion
from the parent company of Gallimard, valuing it at 251 million
euros.
SNAM
Europe's mounting debt crisis is testing the resolve of
Italian gas group to tap the market with a first bond placement
before the end of the summer as part of its plans to break free
from parent Eni, sources said on Tuesday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................