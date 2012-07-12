(Add details) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN AUCTION

The Treasury to sell 7.5 billion euros of 12-month BOTs

* GLOBAL MARKETS

European shares were set to fall on Thursday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with investors seen cutting their exposure to riskier assets following uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures.

Minutes from last month's Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world's biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank took any more easing steps. A few officials thought further stimulus was justified, but the majority remained unconvinced.

FONDIARIA-SAI

Market watchdog Consob is expected to rule on whether to give a final go-ahead to Unipol's planned rescue of Fondiaria.

Plans by Italian insurer Unipol to rescue loss-making peer Fondiaria-SAI got a lift on Wednesday when an Italian court threw out a request by investors staging a rival bid.

IMPREGILO

Shareholders at Italy's biggest construction group gather to decide whether the company, at the centre of a battle for control by rival investors, needs a new board.

A Milan court rejected a request by IGLI, the company of the Gavio family that owns nearly 30 percent of Impregilo, to block plans by builder Salini to take control of Italy's biggest construction group, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

* Corriere della Sera says officials from market watchdog Consob and tax police have acquired documents from the headquarters of the Gavio and Salini groups, at the centre of a battle for the control of Impregilo.

* BANKS

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer is readying a partnership with Italian equity fund Kairos to create private banking group, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

* PIRELLI

Pirelli plans to build a tyre factory worth $126 million in Indonesia.

