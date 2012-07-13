UPDATE 2-South Africa's Gordhan sees difficult political year for ruling ANC
* Speculation rife that Gordhan's job on the line (Adds details)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
DEBT CRISIS
Moody's on Friday surprised markets by downgrading Italy's government bond rating by two notches to Baa2 and warned it could cut it further, piling on pressure just hours before the country launches its latest bond sale.
BOND ISSUANCE
Italy will offer up to 5.25 billion euros in bonds at auction on Friday, hours after a two-notch sovereign downgrade by Moody's. The Treasury sells a new three-year bond with a 4.5 percent coupon and three off-the-run issues maturing in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Fondiaria and Unipol said their twin 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) capital increases were poised to start July 16, bringing them closer to creating Italy's second-largest insurance group.
IMPREGILO
Investors in Impregilo will meet again on July 17 to vote on a board overhaul which could lead to a drastic change in strategy and investor returns at the company, which ranks as Italy's biggest builder.
MEDIASET
An Italian court ruled that RAI had wrongfully blocked part of its programming on Sky Italia's satellite platform and that illegal state aid had been provided to others including Mediaset, the state broadcaster's satellite partner.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
* Speculation rife that Gordhan's job on the line (Adds details)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Feb 20 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, again turning to the U.S. military to play a central role on his foreign policy team.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".