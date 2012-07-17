The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Germany's Constitutional Court said on Monday it would not
rule until Sept. 12 on whether the euro zone's bailout fund --
the European Stability Mechanism -- and planned changes to the
region's budget rules are compatible with German
law.
The euro hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling as investors
fretted about the delay in making bailout funds accessible to
troubled euro zone states.
MOODY'S DOWNGRADES
Moody's cut the credit ratings of a string of Italian banks
on Monday, bringing the country's top lenders in line with a
downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating last week, as well as
lowering ratings for companies and local government authorities.
Two of Italy's largest banks Intesa SanPaolo and
Unicredit were lowered to Baa2 from A3 with a negative
outlook, while Eni, Terna, Atlantia
and Snam were also cut.
Defence group Finmeccanica was put on review by
the ratings agency.
ITALY DEFICIT
Revenue clawed back from tax evaders could help Italy to
limit the damage to its budget deficit target from the
intensifying economic contraction that contributed to the
country's latest credit downgrade.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The Italian Treasury said that solid demand at a
supplementary debt auction on Monday confirmed investor
confidence in Italian bonds even as 10-year yields rose above 6
percent.
The head of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department reiterated
in an interview with La Repubblica on Tuesday that Italian
fundamentals would warrant a spread against German Bunds which
is 200 basis points tighter compared with current levels.
He suggested Italy should bring a structural budget surplus
of 0.7 percent the IMF expects the country to achieve next year
to at least 1 percent to cushion against possible future shocks,
and forecast a fall in the debt-to-GDP ratio after 2013.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday Marco
Morelli, its deputy manager to the chief executive, was leaving
the group to pursue "new professional opportunities."
FIAT
European auto sales for June declined to the slowest pace in
eight months as the region's biggest market Germany and the
United Kingdom posted small gains.
Sales by Italian carmaker Fiat dropped 16.7 percent bringing
its market share to 6.4 percent from 7.2 percent in May. The
Italian market shrank by 24.4 percent, auto industry association
ACEA said.
* IMPREGILO
Investors in the company meet on Tuesday to vote on whether
Italy's biggest builder needs a board overhaul, possibly tipping
the balance in a long family fight to control the group.
MEDIASET
Nomura cut its price target on the stock to 1.35 euros from
1.70 euros, keeping a "reduce" rating.
* EDISON
Investor Romain Zaleski, who owns 10 percent of the power
producer through its Carlo Tassara holding, has asked an Italian
administrative court to freeze a buyout offer by France's EDF
on 19.3 percent of Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
The court may rule as early as next week, it said.
PREMAFIN FINANZIARIA
The holding controlling Fondiaria-SAI said on Tuesday two of
its board members were resigning unless Unipol underwrote a
capital increase by Premafin by July 20. The whole board would
step down once the two members left, he said.
MILANO ASSICURAZIONI
The board of directors on Monday confirmed Massimo Pini as
chairman and Emanuele Erbetta as chief executive, giving
specific roles to board member Piergiorgio Peluso. The board
also elected the committee dealing with issues related to the
Fondiaria-Sai, Unipol merger.
