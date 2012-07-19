The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ITALIAN ECONOMY

The governor of Sicily Raffaele Lombardo said on Wednesday his region was not at risk of default after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti raised concern over the sustainability of the southern island's finances.

Monti said in a statement on Tuesday that there were "grave concerns" Sicily could default and that he had written to Lombardo seeking confirmation he would resign by the end of the month.

ITALIAN BANKS

The International Monetary Fund advised Italian banks to seek ways to reduce the mounting burden of bad loans weighing down their balance sheets and suggested stress-tests should be run on all lenders.

UBI

Italy's No. 5 bank by assets UBI Banca said on Wednesday it was cutting or downsizing more than 100 branches and shedding 1,500 jobs in an effort to reach annual cost savings worth 115 million euros ($141.04 million) as of 2014.

UNICREDIT

Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio owns just over 2 percent of UniCredit, Consob data show.

FIAT

Fiat to halt for two weeks production of its Panda model at Italy's Pomigliano plant as of end August following a slump in European sales, Italian newspapers said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, CREVAL

Pop Milano and smaller peer Credito Valtellinese may be mulling a tie-up, Finanza Mercati said without quoting sources. Pop Milano is due to announce next week a restructuring plan that includes 800 job cuts, the paper said. Creval wants to cut 500 jobs, the paper added.

IMPREGILO

The new board of Impregilo has named Pietro Salini as new CEO, the company said in a statement. Shareholders backed earlier this week a Salini proposal to oust the old board, controlled by Impregilo investor Gavio.

FINMECCANICA

Italy and Israel will announce later on Thursday a $1 billion deal in which Israel will buy 30 M-346 Master training jets from defense group Finmeccanica's Alenia Aermacchi unit, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Italian telecoms operator Telecom Italia has received 15 bids from buyers for its Telecom Italia Media television unit, five of which are for the entire unit, said union sources who where briefed by Telecom Italia executives on Wednesday.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

Fondiaria's controlling shareholder Premafin to hold later on Thursday a board meeting set to give a green light to a 400 million euro capital hike reserved for Unipol, possibly the final step before a planned merger of Fondiaria into Unipol.

STEEL

Italy's main steel plant faces a possible partial shutdown if a magistrate rules its fumes and dust particles endanger the health of thousands of workers and nearby residents.

The imminent decision follows a lengthy probe into whether dioxin and other chemicals pumped from the ILVA plant have caused an abnormal increase in cancer cases and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in the southern port of Taranto.

