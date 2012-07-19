The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALIAN ECONOMY
The governor of Sicily Raffaele Lombardo said on Wednesday
his region was not at risk of default after Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti raised concern over the sustainability of
the southern island's finances.
Monti said in a statement on Tuesday that there were "grave
concerns" Sicily could default and that he had written to
Lombardo seeking confirmation he would resign by the end of the
month.
ITALIAN BANKS
The International Monetary Fund advised Italian banks to
seek ways to reduce the mounting burden of bad loans weighing
down their balance sheets and suggested stress-tests should be
run on all lenders.
UBI
Italy's No. 5 bank by assets UBI Banca said on
Wednesday it was cutting or downsizing more than 100 branches
and shedding 1,500 jobs in an effort to reach annual cost
savings worth 115 million euros ($141.04 million) as of 2014.
UNICREDIT
Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio owns just
over 2 percent of UniCredit, Consob data show.
FIAT
Fiat to halt for two weeks production of its Panda model at
Italy's Pomigliano plant as of end August following a slump in
European sales, Italian newspapers said.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, CREVAL
Pop Milano and smaller peer Credito Valtellinese may be
mulling a tie-up, Finanza Mercati said without quoting sources.
Pop Milano is due to announce next week a restructuring plan
that includes 800 job cuts, the paper said. Creval wants to cut
500 jobs, the paper added.
IMPREGILO
The new board of Impregilo has named Pietro Salini as new
CEO, the company said in a statement. Shareholders backed
earlier this week a Salini proposal to oust the old board,
controlled by Impregilo investor Gavio.
FINMECCANICA
Italy and Israel will announce later on Thursday a $1
billion deal in which Israel will buy 30 M-346 Master training
jets from defense group Finmeccanica's Alenia
Aermacchi unit, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Italian telecoms operator Telecom Italia has
received 15 bids from buyers for its Telecom Italia Media
television unit, five of which are for the entire unit,
said union sources who where briefed by Telecom Italia
executives on Wednesday.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Fondiaria's controlling shareholder Premafin to
hold later on Thursday a board meeting set to give a green light
to a 400 million euro capital hike reserved for Unipol, possibly
the final step before a planned merger of Fondiaria into Unipol.
STEEL
Italy's main steel plant faces a possible partial shutdown
if a magistrate rules its fumes and dust particles endanger the
health of thousands of workers and nearby residents.
The imminent decision follows a lengthy probe into whether
dioxin and other chemicals pumped from the ILVA plant have
caused an abnormal increase in cancer cases and respiratory and
cardiovascular diseases in the southern port of Taranto.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................