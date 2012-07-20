The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY RATINGS

Fitch Ratings affirmed Italy's long-term sovereign debt rating at 'A-' on Thursday, averting for now the threat of aggressive forced selling by bond traders if the country had lost its only remaining single-A mark.

ENEL

Italy's biggest power utility is interested in taking a 10-20 percent stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline project that aims to pump Azeri gas to Europe, an industry source close to TAP said on Thursday.

FIAT

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne will meet with trade union leaders on Aug. 1 and likely provide an update about the Italian car maker's plans, a source close to the situation said.

UNICREDIT

The lender said on Thursday it was selling a 100 percent stake in Sofipa asset manager for an undisclosed price, as Italian banks under pressure to boost profitability move to cut non-core assets.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, MILANO ASSICURAZIONI, PREMAFIN

Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it had taken over Premafin in a 340 million euro capital increase, acquiring control of troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in one of the last major steps towards a full merger.

IPOs

Italian airplane engine parts maker Avio, waiting for better market conditions to list on the stock market, posted on Thursday a double-digit rise in revenues and core profits, helped by its civil aircraft engines business.

