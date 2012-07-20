The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
*EURO ZONE CRISIS
Weak demand at a bond auction pushed Spain's 10-year bond
yield above 7 percent on Thursday for the first time in more
than a week, intensifying doubts over whether Madrid can avoid a
full-blown bailout.
ITALY RATINGS
Fitch Ratings affirmed Italy's long-term sovereign debt
rating at 'A-' on Thursday, averting for now the threat of
aggressive forced selling by bond traders if the country had
lost its only remaining single-A mark.
ENEL
Italy's biggest power utility is interested in taking a
10-20 percent stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)
pipeline project that aims to pump Azeri gas to Europe, an
industry source close to TAP said on Thursday.
FIAT
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne will meet with trade union
leaders on Aug. 1 and likely provide an update about the Italian
car maker's plans, a source close to the situation said.
UNICREDIT
The lender said on Thursday it was selling a 100 percent
stake in Sofipa asset manager for an undisclosed price, as
Italian banks under pressure to boost profitability move to cut
non-core assets.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI, MILANO
ASSICURAZIONI, PREMAFIN
Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it had taken over
Premafin in a 340 million euro capital increase, acquiring
control of troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in one of the last major
steps towards a full merger.
IPOs
Italian airplane engine parts maker Avio, waiting for better
market conditions to list on the stock market, posted on
Thursday a double-digit rise in revenues and core profits,
helped by its civil aircraft engines business.
*TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia's Brazil unit TIM Participações
said late on Thursday that it will challenge in court
a penalty by the country's telecommunications regulator Anatel
that suspended its sale of mobile phone plans in 19 states due
to complaints over service.
The severity of TIM's penalty caused shares in Telecom
Italia to tumble at the Milan stock exchange on Thursday.
Trading in the shares was halted at one point as the stock fell
by 8 percent.
*BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
In an interview published in L'espresso magazine, the bank's
chairman Alessandro Profumo said independence can only continue
if it returns to profitability, otherwise the company will have
to accept a supplement to pay its debts.
*AUTOGRILL
Italy's Autogrill has signed its first contracts in
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, striking deals to open
airport restaurants through its HMSHost unit that it expects
will generate 125 million euros ($153 million) of sales.
Main currency report:...............................