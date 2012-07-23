The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The euro zone is not in danger of breaking up despite some analysts' worse case scenarios, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said, judging that the bloc was inevitably marching towards closer union among its members.

Italy can face upcoming debt auctions without tapping external aid, helped by a pick-up of interest from foreign investors, Maria Cannata, the head of the debt management agency in the economy ministry, was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed but also suspended Sicily's BBB-plus rating on a lack of information, as worries rise about the finances of the Italian region.

ITALIAN ECONOMY, POLITICS

Italy's divided political parties restated their support for Prime Minister Mario Monti at the weekend, seeking to calm fears of instability that helped drive Rome's borrowing costs to dangerous levels last week.

Monti's office dismissed an unsourced report in the Corriere della Sera that he was considering an early election in the autumn and the parties that back his technocrat government ruled out withdrawing their support in parliament.

Monti and Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli are seeking to convince long-term international investors to return to Italy to ensure stability of its financial markets, La Repubblica reported on Sunday

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banks are excepted to shed 28,000 jobs by 2015, an acceleration compared to 38,000 jobs cut in a period from 1993 to 2010, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without citing its sources.

ENI

Eni and Russia's gas giant Gazprom aim to make the final investment decision on the offshore part of the South Stream gas pipeline in November and start the construction in December, press office of Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

ATLANTIA

Italian tollroad operator sees less liquidity risks after its credit ratings had been downgraded by Moody's than other capital-intensive infrastructure companies because the group has been financing its projects via corporate bond issues and not via bank loans for years, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published n Saturday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................