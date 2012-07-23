The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The euro zone is not in danger of breaking up despite some
analysts' worse case scenarios, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said, judging that the bloc was inevitably marching
towards closer union among its members.
Italy can face upcoming debt auctions without tapping
external aid, helped by a pick-up of interest from foreign
investors, Maria Cannata, the head of the debt management agency
in the economy ministry, was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed but also
suspended Sicily's BBB-plus rating on a lack of information, as
worries rise about the finances of the Italian region.
* Wider concerns in the euro zone area spurred by Spanish debt
problems mounted as Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish
region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme
to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen
governments were ready to follow the two regions.
ITALIAN ECONOMY, POLITICS
Italy's divided political parties restated their support for
Prime Minister Mario Monti at the weekend, seeking to calm fears
of instability that helped drive Rome's borrowing costs to
dangerous levels last week.
Monti's office dismissed an unsourced report in the Corriere
della Sera that he was considering an early election in the
autumn and the parties that back his technocrat government ruled
out withdrawing their support in parliament.
Monti and Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli are seeking to
convince long-term international investors to return to Italy to
ensure stability of its financial markets, La Repubblica
reported on Sunday.
* Ten Italian cities with more than 50,000 citizens are at
risk of failure including Napoli and Palermo, according to a
report in La Stampa daily newspaper.
ITALIAN BANKS
Italian banks are excepted to shed 28,000 jobs by 2015, an
acceleration compared to 38,000 jobs cut in a period from 1993
to 2010, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without citing its
sources.
ENI
Eni and Russia's gas giant Gazprom aim to make the
final investment decision on the offshore part of the South
Stream gas pipeline in November and start the construction in
December, press office of Russia's President Vladimir Putin said
on Sunday.
ATLANTIA
Italian tollroad operator sees less liquidity risks after
its credit ratings had been downgraded by Moody's than other
capital-intensive infrastructure companies because the group has
been financing its projects via corporate bond issues and not
via bank loans for years, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci
said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published n
Saturday.
