The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
The euro zone is not in danger of breaking up despite some
analysts' worse case scenarios, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said, adding that the bloc was inevitably marching
towards closer union among its members.
Italy can face upcoming debt auctions without tapping
external aid, helped by a pick-up of interest from foreign
investors, Maria Cannata, the head of the debt management agency
in the economy ministry, was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed but also
suspended Sicily's BBB-plus rating on a lack of information, as
worries rise about the finances of the Italian region.
Wider concerns in the euro zone area spurred by Spanish debt
problems mounted as Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish
region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme
to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen
governments were ready to follow the two regions.
Greece is in a "Great Depression" similar to the American
one in the 1930s, the country's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
told former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Sunday.
Highlighting growing frustration with Athens, German
magazine "Der Spiegel" reported on Sunday, citing high-ranking
representatives in Brussels, that the IMF may not take part in
any additional financing for Greece.
ITALIAN ECONOMY, POLITICS
Italy's divided political parties restated their support for
Prime Minister Mario Monti at the weekend, seeking to calm fears
of instability that helped drive Rome's borrowing costs to
dangerous levels last week.
Monti's office dismissed an unsourced report in the Corriere
della Sera that he was considering an early election in the
autumn and the parties that back his technocrat government ruled
out withdrawing their support in parliament.
Monti and Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli are seeking to
convince long-term international investors to return to Italy to
ensure stability of its financial markets, La Repubblica
reported on Sunday.
Ten Italian cities with more than 50,000 citizens are at
risk of failure including Napoli and Palermo, according to a
report in La Stampa daily on Monday.
ITALIAN BANKS
Italian banks are expected to shed 28,000 jobs by 2015, an
acceleration compared to 38,000 jobs cut in a period from 1993
to 2010, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without citing its
sources.
* In a letter to la Repubblica on Monday Economy Minister
Vittorio Grilli defended the role held by Italian banking
foundations as stable shareholders in domestic banks adding
however that some of them, such as the Monte dei Paschi
foundation, had failed to properly diversify risks.
Grilli ruled out using assets belonging to banking
foundations to cut Italy's public debt, rejecting a proposal by
two Italian academics saying it violated constitutional rights.
ENI
* The oil major has signed an exploration loan facility
agreement with Russia's Rosneft, the company said in
a statement on Monday.
Eni and Russia's gas giant Gazprom aim to make the
final investment decision on the offshore part of the South
Stream gas pipeline in November and start the construction in
December, press office of Russia's President Vladimir Putin said
on Sunday.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank is likely to announce 1,300 job cuts as part of an
industrial plan to be unveiled later in the week, Il Giornale
reported.
ATLANTIA
The chief executive of the Italian tollroad operator told
Corriere della Sera on Saturday it had enough resources to
finance investments worth 2 billion euros in the next two years.
LOTTOMATICA
Nomura lifts its price target for the Italian gaming company
to 18.10 euros from 17.40 with a buy rating.
* SAFILO
The eyewear maker said on Monday it had signed an agreement
with unions to manage redundancies following the loss of the
Armani licence.
* AMPLIFON
The hearing aid maker said on Monday it was buying 38 shops
in India from Denmark's GN ReSound Group.
