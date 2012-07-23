The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE CRISIS

The euro zone is not in danger of breaking up despite some analysts' worse case scenarios, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said, adding that the bloc was inevitably marching towards closer union among its members.

Italy can face upcoming debt auctions without tapping external aid, helped by a pick-up of interest from foreign investors, Maria Cannata, the head of the debt management agency in the economy ministry, was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday affirmed but also suspended Sicily's BBB-plus rating on a lack of information, as worries rise about the finances of the Italian region.

Wider concerns in the euro zone area spurred by Spanish debt problems mounted as Murcia on Sunday became the second Spanish region after Valencia to say it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat, while media reported half a dozen governments were ready to follow the two regions.

Greece is in a "Great Depression" similar to the American one in the 1930s, the country's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told former U.S. President Bill Clinton on Sunday.

Highlighting growing frustration with Athens, German magazine "Der Spiegel" reported on Sunday, citing high-ranking representatives in Brussels, that the IMF may not take part in any additional financing for Greece.

ITALIAN ECONOMY, POLITICS

Italy's divided political parties restated their support for Prime Minister Mario Monti at the weekend, seeking to calm fears of instability that helped drive Rome's borrowing costs to dangerous levels last week.

Monti's office dismissed an unsourced report in the Corriere della Sera that he was considering an early election in the autumn and the parties that back his technocrat government ruled out withdrawing their support in parliament.

Monti and Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli are seeking to convince long-term international investors to return to Italy to ensure stability of its financial markets, La Repubblica reported on Sunday.

Ten Italian cities with more than 50,000 citizens are at risk of failure including Napoli and Palermo, according to a report in La Stampa daily on Monday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banks are expected to shed 28,000 jobs by 2015, an acceleration compared to 38,000 jobs cut in a period from 1993 to 2010, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without citing its sources. * In a letter to la Repubblica on Monday Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli defended the role held by Italian banking foundations as stable shareholders in domestic banks adding however that some of them, such as the Monte dei Paschi foundation, had failed to properly diversify risks.

Grilli ruled out using assets belonging to banking foundations to cut Italy's public debt, rejecting a proposal by two Italian academics saying it violated constitutional rights.

ENI * The oil major has signed an exploration loan facility agreement with Russia's Rosneft, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Eni and Russia's gas giant Gazprom aim to make the final investment decision on the offshore part of the South Stream gas pipeline in November and start the construction in December, press office of Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank is likely to announce 1,300 job cuts as part of an industrial plan to be unveiled later in the week, Il Giornale reported.

ATLANTIA

The chief executive of the Italian tollroad operator told Corriere della Sera on Saturday it had enough resources to finance investments worth 2 billion euros in the next two years.

LOTTOMATICA

Nomura lifts its price target for the Italian gaming company to 18.10 euros from 17.40 with a buy rating.

* SAFILO

The eyewear maker said on Monday it had signed an agreement with unions to manage redundancies following the loss of the Armani licence.

* AMPLIFON

The hearing aid maker said on Monday it was buying 38 shops in India from Denmark's GN ReSound Group.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................