EURO ZONE
Germany's finance ministry said on Monday a decision by
Moody's to change the Aaa-ratings outlook on Europe's largest
economy to negative did not take away from Germany's role as an
anchor of stability in the euro zone.
ITALIAN REGIONS
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will meet the governor of
Sicily Raffele Lombardo on Tuesday. Sicily, one of the five
Italian autonomous regions, is struggling under high levels of
debt.
FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN
, UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday it had
exercised all its option rights in the capital increase that
insurer Fondiaria-SAI has launched as part of its plans to tie
up with peer Unipol.
The chairman and chief executive of Fondiaria resigned on
Monday as a result of a change of owner at parent company
Premafin, Fondiaria said. The board will meet on August 2 to
call the shareholder meeting to appoint the new board.
* IMPREGILO
Italy's biggest builder said on Tuesday a consortium in
which it had a 30 percent share had won a $650 million contract
to build a new bridge in California.
TELECOM ITALIA
A partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans took effect
in Brazil on Monday, as telecoms companies failed to overturn
the measure in court and try to convince regulators they can
improve their poor customer service.
MONTI DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's Chairman Alessandro Profumo said in an interview
with the Financial Times published late on Monday the bank will
lose its independence if it does not meet the targets in its
recently announced three-year industrial plan.
* Informal contacts are underway with international investors
for a potential investment in the bank, MF said citing financial
sources. It cited market talk that HSBC was among them.
ENI
An Italian court has unfrozen shares in Italian oil and gas
group Eni held by the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) on
behalf of the family of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi,
judicial sources said on Monday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Former CEO Giovanni Perissinotto finalised his resignation
from the board on Monday. Perissinotto, succeeded in early June
by Mario Greco, had stayed on the board as non-executive
director.
PIRELLI
Giovanni Perissinotto, who is also a member of the board of
directors at Italian tyre-maker Pirelli, resigned from his
position at the company on Monday.
CIR
CIR energy holding Sorgenia said on Monday it posted a net
loss in the first half of around 54 million euros, impacted by
writedowns of 13 million euros on E&P activities. Core earnings
fell 58 percent as power margins contracted due to the high
price of gas, slowdown in demand and overcapacity.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank's new business plan due to be unveiled this week
envisages 1,000 staff redundancies and bets on profitability
surpassing 250 million euros in 2015, Il Messaggero said in an
unsourced report.
* PRELIOS
U.S. group Fortress and an Italian consortium are interested
in the real estate group, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced
report.
